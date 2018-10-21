Burpees: The Greatest Exercise You Will Ever Despise

By Bryanna Fissori

Just like most health foods, its good for you but you may not like it.

Burpees are a type of body weight, a plyometric exercise that fuses multiple exercises into one. It’s a squat, plank and jump all in one. But really it can also be so much more!

Integrating burpees into your fitness routine can be a game-changer. Burpee variations are common for athletes of all levels and sports including boxing. The traditional burpee has the advantage of utilizing most muscle groups while providing endurance, strengthening and aerobic benefits. Burpees can be incorporated into virtually any workout routine.

Traditional Burpee

Start in a squat position

Place your hands on the ground

Kick your feet back, placing your body into a plank or push-up position

Jump your feet back to the squat position

Jump up from the squat position

That doesn’t sound so bad right? Drop and give me 20!

Variations

Push-Up

Once in the plank/push-up position, drop for a push-up before returning to the squat position (Some will argue that the traditional burpee involves a push-up. It is debatable).

Box Jump

Execute your version of the burpee, but instead of jumping straight up after the squat, perform a box jump (yes, you need a box for this).

Kettlebell Burpee

Perform the exercise with a kettlebell of moderate weight in each hand. Instead of jumping up at the end of the exercise you will deadlift the kettlebells to return back to the starting position.

Twister Burpee

Execute the burpee and when you jump up at the end rotate 180 degrees so that you are facing the opposite wall. Then continue your sets.

Traveling Burpee

When you finish your burpee jump forward as far as you reasonably can, landing in the squat position. End each burpee with a jump forward into a squat