Tonight’s “boxing insider” card, to be Broadcast live from tropicana atlantic city on DAZN.

8 Rounds — Heavyweights

OTTO WALLIN (26-2, 14 KO’s),

vs.

ONORIODE EHWARIEME (20-4, 19 KO’s)

6 Rounds — Middleweights



JUSTIN FIGUEROA (9-0, 7 KO’s), Atlantic City (159 lbs.)

vs.

FREDDY ESPINOZA (10-5, 7 KO’s), Nicaragua (159 lbs.)

4 Rounds — Super Middleweights



MARCO ROMERO (1-0, 1 KO), Olathe, Kansas (168 lbs.)

vs.

VICTOR PRADIS (2-0), Covington, LA (168 lbs.)

4 Rounds — Middleweights



JACOB SOLIS (4-0, 4 KO’s), New York City (162.5 lbs.)

vs.

JAMES ABRAHAM (2-1-1, 2 KO’s), Queens, NY (164 lbs.)

4 Rounds — Heavyweights

BRUCE SELDON JR. (1-0, 1 KO), Atlantic City (229 lbs.)

vs.

ISAIAH MARGHEIM (1-3), Sanducky, Ohio (243 lbs.)

4 Rounds — Lightweights



JASON CASTANON (1-0, 1 KO), Brooklyn (139 lbs.)

vs.

ARVEONTAE DUKES (2-0), Bronx. NY (136 lbs.)

4 Rounds — Jr. Welterweights



STACIA SUTTLES (pro debut), Bronx, NY (140 lbs.)

vs.

KALINDA FERIA (1-1), Brazil (139 lbs.)

In connection with the show, Boxing Insider will be making a donation to the Atlantic City PAL, to be matched dollar-for-dollar by Caesars Entertainment, the parent company of the Tropicana.

Tickets are priced at $60, $100, $150 and $200, and are available through TicketMaster (https://www.ticketmaster.com/boxing-insider-live-professional-boxing-atlantic-city-new-jersey-05-11-2024/event/02006076BA7B700C).