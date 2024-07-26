Tonight’s “boxing insider” card, to be Broadcast live from tropicana atlantic city on DAZN.

8 Rounds — Heavyweights
OTTO WALLIN (26-2, 14 KO’s),
vs.
ONORIODE EHWARIEME (20-4, 19 KO’s)
6 Rounds — Middleweights
JUSTIN FIGUEROA (9-0, 7 KO’s), Atlantic City (159 lbs.)
vs.
FREDDY ESPINOZA (10-5, 7 KO’s), Nicaragua (159 lbs.)
4 Rounds — Super Middleweights
MARCO ROMERO (1-0, 1 KO), Olathe, Kansas (168 lbs.)
vs.
VICTOR PRADIS (2-0), Covington, LA (168 lbs.)
4 Rounds — Middleweights
JACOB SOLIS (4-0, 4 KO’s), New York City (162.5 lbs.)
vs.
JAMES ABRAHAM (2-1-1, 2 KO’s), Queens, NY (164 lbs.)
4 Rounds — Heavyweights
BRUCE SELDON JR. (1-0, 1 KO), Atlantic City (229 lbs.)
vs.
ISAIAH MARGHEIM (1-3), Sanducky, Ohio (243 lbs.)
4 Rounds — Lightweights
JASON CASTANON (1-0, 1 KO), Brooklyn (139 lbs.)
vs.
ARVEONTAE DUKES (2-0), Bronx. NY (136 lbs.)
4 Rounds — Jr. Welterweights
STACIA SUTTLES (pro debut), Bronx, NY (140 lbs.)
vs.
KALINDA FERIA (1-1), Brazil (139 lbs.)
In connection with the show, Boxing Insider will be making a donation to the Atlantic City PAL, to be matched dollar-for-dollar by Caesars Entertainment, the parent company of the Tropicana.
Tickets are priced at $60, $100, $150 and $200, and are available through TicketMaster (https://www.ticketmaster.com/boxing-insider-live-professional-boxing-atlantic-city-new-jersey-05-11-2024/event/02006076BA7B700C).