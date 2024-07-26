Connect with us

Tonight's "boxing insider" card, to be Broadcast live from tropicana atlantic city on DAZN.

Otto Wallin - ONORIODE EHWARIEME undercard results: Stacia Suttles, Marco Romero make quick work of their competition, Arveontae Dukes impresses

Otto Wallin Meets "Irish Micky Ward"

It's time

Irish Micky Ward to appear at boxing insider's friday card

8 Rounds — Heavyweights

OTTO WALLIN (26-2, 14 KO’s),

vs.

 ONORIODE EHWARIEME (20-4, 19 KO’s)

6 Rounds — Middleweights

JUSTIN FIGUEROA (9-0, 7 KO’s), Atlantic City (159 lbs.)
vs.
FREDDY ESPINOZA (10-5, 7 KO’s), Nicaragua (159 lbs.)

4 Rounds — Super Middleweights

MARCO ROMERO (1-0, 1 KO), Olathe, Kansas (168 lbs.)
vs.
VICTOR PRADIS (2-0), Covington, LA (168 lbs.)

4 Rounds — Middleweights

JACOB SOLIS (4-0, 4 KO’s), New York City (162.5 lbs.)
vs.
JAMES ABRAHAM (2-1-1, 2 KO’s), Queens, NY (164 lbs.)

4 Rounds — Heavyweights

BRUCE SELDON JR. (1-0, 1 KO), Atlantic City (229 lbs.)
vs.
ISAIAH MARGHEIM (1-3), Sanducky, Ohio (243 lbs.)

4 Rounds — Lightweights

JASON CASTANON (1-0, 1 KO), Brooklyn (139 lbs.)
vs.
ARVEONTAE DUKES (2-0), Bronx. NY (136 lbs.)

4 Rounds — Jr. Welterweights

STACIA SUTTLES (pro debut), Bronx, NY (140 lbs.)
vs.
KALINDA FERIA (1-1), Brazil (139 lbs.)

In connection with the show, Boxing Insider will be making a donation to the Atlantic City PAL, to be matched dollar-for-dollar by Caesars Entertainment, the parent company of the Tropicana.

Tickets are priced at $60, $100, $150 and $200, and are available through TicketMaster (https://www.ticketmaster.com/boxing-insider-live-professional-boxing-atlantic-city-new-jersey-05-11-2024/event/02006076BA7B700C).

