Bomac McIntyre on avious griffin: “He’s going to take that spot Terence left.”

Although “Bomac” McIntyre has achieved plenty during his years as the head trainer of pound for pound great Terence Crawford, the man has another fighter in his stable that he feels is ready to achieve greatness…Avious Griffin, who will be highlighting Boxing Insider’s next card (going down the 20th at Sony Hall in Manhattan). “Don’t forget to come support the show next week,” Bomac says on a recent video. “Boxing Insider Promotions, you’ve got my guy, Avious Griffin, fighting Jose Louis Sanchez for the title.” Sure enough, the WBC USA welterweight title will be at stake.

“Avious is coming up, the next 147 pound champion,” Bomac says. “He’s going to take that spot Terence left.” That, of course seems like a tall order. When one realizes those words are coming from the mouth of Crawford’s own trainer, however, they begin to have a lot more weight. The truth is that there’s a lot to like in Griffin. Boasting a record of 16-0, he has bested all of his opponents within the distance, save for one. Plus, he’s got that A-plus trainer building up his skill set. While there’s no doubt Sanchez will be coming to win, it will take quite an effort for him to beat Griffin. Sanchez, after all, has only stopped four opponents in a 14-1-1 career. There’s a reason why Griffin will be the favorite walking into the ring next week in New York.

Bomac is objectively an elite level talent with the keenness to hone his fighter’s skills into a set of weapons come fight time. Frankly a lot of credit goes to Bomac, for Crawford’s wildly successful career. Like Muhammad Ali, Ray Leonard, Manny Pacquiao, Tommy Hearns and other greats, Bomac’s fighters have the advantage of working alongside an individual who, in that individual’s own weird way, is as skilled as the boxer is. Like those, men, Bomac knows how to get his fighter’s team to work like a well oiled machine in order to get the combatant in prime shape.

“It’s our job to get him to that point,” Bomac recently said of his team’s job to get Crawford into fighting condition. The same no doubt applies to Griffin. Crawford won’t be fighting forever, and there’s got to be someone to pick up the mantle after he hangs up the gloves. If that person is Griffin, it will be well worth checking the man out when he fights next week at Sony Hall.

