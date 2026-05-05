Dana White used a new Maxim profile by Tim Struby, published May 5, to outline the next phase of Zuffa Boxing’s rollout while addressing the coalition of established promoters that has formed in opposition to it.

White, who launched Zuffa Boxing in January 2026 in partnership with TKO Group Holdings and Saudi Arabia’s Sela, told Maxim the promotion’s roster will continue to grow through the year. “We’re gonna be announcing a shit ton of signings this year,” White said. “By the end of the year we’ll have a very strong roster. We’re gonna need more TV dates and more venues. Not just in the U.S. but around the world.”

White restated his core argument that the existing structure has failed both fighters and fans. He cited the four sanctioning bodies, the proliferation of weight classes from eight to seventeen, and what he described as the absence of a working middle class for professional boxers. “For a very long time boxing’s been the haves and have-nots,” White told Maxim. “And the haves are a very small group.”

The promotion has already staged five events at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, signed close to 100 fighters, confirmed an eight-division championship structure, and crowned its first titlist when Jai Opetaia stopped Brandon Glanton in March. Operations are overseen by White, WWE President Nick Khan, and Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority. The full corporate apparatus behind the venture is detailed in an earlier BoxingInsider breakdown.

The DAZN Coalition

The most significant industry development Maxim documents is the consolidation of Zuffa’s rivals at DAZN. Top Rank, Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy Promotions and Queensberry Promotions have all signed new multi-year agreements with the British-based streaming platform, owned by Russian-born billionaire Len Blavatnik.

That alignment produced a U.S. linear-television deal in April. According to The Ring, DAZN and Warner Bros. Discovery’s TNT Sports will launch a monthly series titled “The Fight” on July 4, headlined by WBO lightweight champion Abdullah Mason’s first defense against Joe Cordina at Rocket Arena in Cleveland. Cards from Top Rank, Matchroom, Golden Boy and Queensberry will follow on a monthly cadence, with shoulder programming on truTV and additional content distributed through Bleacher Report and House of Highlights.

Kevin Rooney, Matchroom’s Head of Fighter Development, told Maxim that Zuffa’s arrival has accelerated cooperation among promoters who had previously refused to work together. “What Dana is doing has motivated people to come together,” Rooney said. “They’re saying, ‘We’re all in this together and we need to do things that make more sense for the sport.'”

Industry Reaction

Lou DiBella, the former HBO executive and longtime promoter, told Maxim he expects the consolidated opposition to be ineffective. “Promoters couldn’t get their act together for a century. Now? It’s stupid to think they’re going to get their shit together,” DiBella said. “Zuffa is following the blueprint of the UFC and to fuck that up would require abject stupidity. They’re not going to do that. I respect Dana as a promoter, respect their abilities and they will be the dominant promotional entity.”

DiBella also pointed to the conditions that opened the door for an outside operator. “I don’t think anyone gives a fuck about the sport unless they believe Jake Paul is boxing,” he told Maxim. “The collapse of the sport over the past 20 years opened the door for Dana.”

White himself acknowledged that the resistance from sanctioning bodies, established promoters, and segments of the boxing media is now part of the daily operation. He pointed to a recent public exchange with Eddie Hearn that escalated into personal territory in April. Asked by Maxim about the broader fight, White framed it in business terms. “I’m having a blast,” he said. “I love building things, especially when people are doubters. The only hard part? There’s only so much time in the day.”

Zuffa Boxing’s next event is scheduled for the Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The promotion has previously confirmed plans for 12 to 16 cards in 2026, all carried in the U.S. on Paramount+ with select simulcasts on CBS.