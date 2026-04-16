By Avril Mathie

On Friday, April 17, Alycia Baumgardner defends her unified WBA, WBO, and IBF super featherweight titles against Bo Mi Re Shin at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden. Who is Shin, you ask? She is a former world title challenger to none other than Caroline Dubois, and she is among the more challenging opponents Dubois has faced. Dubois, just 25 years old and the WBC lightweight champion, has made it very public that she wants Baumgardner next. Baumgardner has scornfully dismissed her as not on her level yet. With the boxing world accusing Baumgardner of ducking Dubois, this fight against Shin is her chance to back up the talk.

Baumgardner has the stylistic advantages: speed, ring IQ, and the cleaner technical game. Shin brings an elite engine, relentless pressure, and a rock-solid chin. No matter what comes at her, she keeps walking forward. Despite her basic style, not even Dubois, with superior speed, power, and a more dynamic punch selection, could put her away. By the final two rounds of that fight, Dubois was the one being dragged into Shin’s fight.

Shin is clearly unfazed by Baumgardner’s act, even showing up to the public workout and joking with her from the crowd when she was spotted. Friday night’s showdown will be contested under men’s rules, over ten three-minute rounds. Shin has not been tested at three-minute rounds before, but she showed zero signs of slowing down her exceptional pace over the standard women’s championship length of ten two-minute rounds. If she can maintain that punch output and aggression, it will be quite the statement if Baumgardner, who says the longer rounds suit her style, can withstand the pressure that turned the tables on Dubois late.

Shin may not be Baumgardner’s loudest or most formidable opponent, but the assignment matters. If Baumgardner’s dismissals of Dubois are going to land as anything more than ego, and if she wants to entice the likes of Katie Taylor or Amanda Serrano into the ring, the fights she says she is chasing, she has to look the part on Friday night.

Avril Mathie is an Australian professional boxer and commentator for BoxingInsider Promotions