Dmitry Bivol returned from a 15-month layoff to outpoint Michael Eifert by unanimous decision on Saturday at UMMC Arena in Ekaterinburg, Russia, retaining his unified WBA and IBF light heavyweight titles. It was Bivol’s first fight in his home country since 2021. The RCC Boxing card aired on DAZN in the United States.

All three judges scored the bout 120-107. Bivol (25-1, 12 KOs) got off to a quick start, dropping Eifert with a left hook midway through the opening round. He controlled the pace from there behind a steady jab while taking few risks against a heavy underdog, and turned up his aggression in the 11th round after a body shot pushed Eifert onto the back foot. Eifert (13-2, 5 KOs), the German IBF mandatory challenger, proved durable and lasted the distance but could not mount sustained offense.

Only the WBA and IBF belts were at stake. The WBO declined to sanction its title for the bout because the fight took place in Russia, though Bivol remains the organization’s champion and also holds the Ring Magazine belt. The performance marked Bivol’s first outing since February 2025, when he beat Artur Beterbiev in their rematch to become undisputed light heavyweight champion before vacating the WBC title. His layoff followed back surgery. ESPN has a full report on Bivol’s return.

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