Boxing Insider Promotions Returns to the Tropicana Atlantic City on Saturday, June 13

Boxing Insider Promotions brings another explosive night of professional boxing to the Tropicana Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City on Saturday, June 13. The seven-bout card is packed with tri-state talent, undefeated prospects, and the kind of matchups that keep fans on their feet.

Main Event: Bruce Seldon Jr. v. Josh Popper (6 Rounds, Heavyweight)

This is the fight Atlantic City has been waiting for. Two undefeated South Jersey heavyweights, 13 knockouts between them, zero losses on either record. Smithville’s Bruce Seldon Jr. and Egg Harbor Township’s Josh Popper are on a collision course, and only one walks out with that zero intact. Six rounds may be more than either man needs.

Co-Feature: Daiyaan Butt v. Willmank Canonico Brito (8 Rounds, Super Lightweight, 142 lbs)

Philadelphia’s Daiyaan Butt is the most seasoned fighter on the card and he draws a dangerous opponent in Willmank Canonico Brito of Rosarito, Mexico. Brito has 11 knockouts on his resume and has never been an easy night for anyone. Eight rounds at 142 gives both men plenty of time to work.

Damian Tinnerello v. Abdalla Nagy (6 Rounds, Super Middleweight, 156 lbs)

Berlin, New Jersey’s Damian Tinnerello serves his country in the U.S. Air Force and punishes opponents in the ring. The undefeated super middleweight has stopped four of his five opponents and returns to the Tropicana against Albuquerque’s Abdalla Nagy.

Kahshad Elliott v. Scottie Stockman (6 Rounds, Super Middleweight, 156 lbs)

Plainfield’s Kahshad Elliott has been putting people away. Six knockouts in seven fights, no losses, no close calls. Medford, Oregon’s Scottie Stockman is flying cross-country to try and change that. Good luck.

Julio Sanchez III v. Shawn Rall (4 Rounds, Lightweight)

If you leave your seat for this one, you will regret it. Pleasantville’s Julio Sanchez III is a pressure fighter who comes forward all night, and Bedford, Ohio’s Shawn Rall is not the type to back up. This has fight of the night written all over it.

Jahanzeb Rizwan (4 Rounds, Middleweight)

The Bronx’s Jahanzeb Rizwan won his pro debut by stoppage and returns to the ring looking to build on that momentum. Opponent to be announced.

David Malul v. Julius Thomas (4 Rounds, Welterweight)

Undefeated welterweight David Malul makes his Atlantic City debut against Youngstown’s Julius Thomas. The Queens native, who observes Shabbat, will enter the ring after sundown.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.