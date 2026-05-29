Dmitry Bivol returns to the ring Saturday for the first time in 15 months, defending his WBA and IBF light heavyweight titles against mandatory challenger Michael Eifert at the UMMC Arena in Ekaterinburg, Russia. The 12-round bout headlines a card streaming on DAZN, with the main event also carrying The Ring championship at 175 pounds.

The fight marks Bivol’s first appearance since February 2025, when he outpointed Artur Beterbiev in their Riyadh rematch to avenge the only loss of his career and briefly claim undisputed status. That reign at the top of the division did not hold. Bivol underwent surgery to repair a herniated disk in his back in August, followed by a six-week rehabilitation program, and relinquished the WBC belt now held by David Benavidez during the layoff.

One title is absent from the marquee. Per a report from The Ring, the WBO declined to sanction the bout citing the conflict in Ukraine, though the organization will not strip Bivol and recognizes the fight as a non-title contest for its belt.

The matchup

Bivol, 35, enters at 24-1 with 12 knockouts. He has built his career on control rather than power, leaning on a disciplined jab, footwork and a tight guard that has frustrated a string of opponents into long, fruitless searches for openings. Nine of his last 10 fights have gone the full distance, the lone exception a 2024 stoppage of late replacement Malik Zinad. The résumé behind him includes the two Beterbiev fights across 24 rounds and a points win over Canelo Alvarez at super middleweight.

Eifert, a 28-year-old German, arrives at 13-1 with five knockouts and has waited more than three years for this mandatory opportunity. He earned the position with a March 2023 decision over former champion Jean Pascal, his most notable win to date. Activity has been a concern: Eifert has fought once in the past 39 months, a stoppage of Carlos Jimenez in August 2024. Bookmakers reflect the gap, installing Bivol as a heavy favorite.

Stakes and context

For Bivol, the assignment is as much about ring rust and the surgically repaired back as it is about Eifert. The champion last fought in Russia in December 2021, a title defense against Umar Salamov, and now boxes on home soil after years competing largely in Saudi Arabia and the United States.

The wider division is already looking past Saturday. A trilogy with Beterbiev remains the fight many want, though the 41-year-old has not competed since the rematch loss. Benavidez, who holds the WBC belt Bivol vacated, has continued to call for a meeting, with his most recent outing coming in a unified title win at cruiserweight. Bivol must first navigate a mandatory challenger with little to lose and a long-awaited platform to make his case.