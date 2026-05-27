Gervonta “Tank” Davis is a wanted man in Maryland after a Baltimore judge signed an arrest warrant tied to an alleged probation violation, according to TMZ Sports.

The warrant was issued on April 24. Per the report, the 31-year-old former lightweight titleholder is accused of violating the terms of probation that originally stemmed from a 2020 hit-and-run case in Baltimore in which multiple people were injured.

The alleged violation is tied to an incident at Tootsie’s Cabaret in Miami during the early morning hours of October 27, 2025. According to TMZ, Davis’s ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, who was working at the club as a cocktail server, claimed Davis forcibly grabbed her by the neck and physically moved her through the venue against her will before she got away. Surveillance footage from the club appears to support her account, the outlet reported.

Davis was arrested in connection with the Miami incident in January and is facing a felony kidnapping charge and a misdemeanor battery charge, TMZ reported. A separate false imprisonment charge in the same case was dropped earlier this year, according to the outlet.

This is the second probation-related warrant issued against Davis in the same matter. In February, a Maryland judge issued a warrant on the same grounds shortly after the Miami arrest. Davis’s legal team successfully argued at the time that he had cooperated with law enforcement, and the warrant was rescinded. The same judge issued the new warrant last month, and it has not been lifted.

Davis last fought on March 1, 2025, when he was held to a majority draw by Lamont Roach Jr. in a WBA lightweight title defense at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. He has not appeared in the ring since.

Representatives for Davis have not publicly responded to the new warrant. The Baltimore court has not announced a hearing date.