Skye Nicolson has been elevated to full WBC super-bantamweight world champion after Ellie Scotney vacated the title to move up in weight, with terms agreed for the Australian to defend the belt against Japan’s Miyo Yoshida in her first outing as champion.

Nicolson, 30, had held the WBC interim 122-pound title since December 2025 and was Scotney’s mandatory challenger. Scotney, who unified all four belts at super-bantamweight with a unanimous-decision win over Mayelli Flores Rosquero on April 26 at Madison Square Garden, announced her decision to vacate the WBC strap and move up to featherweight earlier this month. The WBC confirmed Nicolson’s elevation in a statement, with the sanctioning body’s president Mauricio Sulaimán noting that the organization would announce the process for crowning a new champion in the wake of Scotney’s departure.

Nicolson (16-1, 3 KOs) becomes a two-weight world champion with the upgrade. She previously held the WBC featherweight title, winning it from Sarah Mahfoud by unanimous decision in April 2024 before losing it to Tiara Brown on a split decision in March 2025. Nicolson dropped to 122 pounds in her next outing and captured the WBC interim title with a unanimous-decision win over Yulihan Luna in December. She has won four straight since the Brown defeat, most recently shutting out New Zealand’s Mariah Turner over ten rounds in Melbourne on April 29 to retain the interim belt to have ended with a point deduction against Turner in the final round.

Yoshida (19-5, 1 KO), 38, of Kagoshima, Japan, is a former IBF bantamweight titleholder and a two-time WBO junior-bantamweight champion. She has been billed throughout her recent promotional run as a three-time, two-division world champion. Her most recent appearance was a unanimous-decision win over Beata Dudek in February 2025. Yoshida’s five career losses have all come by decision, including two defeats to Shurretta Metcalf, the second of which cost her the IBF bantamweight title in 2024.

A date and venue for Nicolson-Yoshida have not been announced.