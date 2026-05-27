WBA heavyweight champion Murat Gassiev will make the first defense of his title against 2016 Olympic gold medalist Tony Yoka on July 11 in Moscow, headlining IBA Pro 19, the promotion announced Wednesday.

The card is co-promoted by IB Challenger, Epic Sports & Entertainment, Patriot Promotion, Ural Boxing Promotions, Queensberry Promotions, and Yoka Boxing, in association with Winline.

Gassiev Returns Home With the Belt

Gassiev (33-2, 26 KOs) captured the WBA strap with a sixth-round knockout of Kubrat Pulev at IBA Pro 13 in Dubai this past December, becoming the first Russian heavyweight world titleholder in 13 years. The 32-year-old from North Ossetia previously held unified cruiserweight titles before moving up in weight, with his only career losses coming against Oleksandr Usyk in the 2018 World Boxing Super Series final and Otto Wallin in 2021.

“It is an honour to defend the WBA World Heavyweight Title for the first time, and to do it at home in front of my Russian fans makes it extra special,” Gassiev said in a statement released by the promotion. “Tony Yoka is a tremendous champion, an Olympic gold medallist, a big, strong heavyweight with serious skills. I have huge respect for him.”

Yoka Chasing French History

Yoka (15-3, 12 KOs) won super-heavyweight gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics before turning professional later that year. The 6-foot-7 Parisian, who trains under Don Charles and is promoted by Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, would become France’s first male professional heavyweight world champion with a victory.

The 33-year-old has lost three of his last seven bouts, including a 2022 decision defeat to Carlos Takam and back-to-back losses to Martin Bakole and Ryad Merhy. He has won three straight since linking up with Charles, most recently stopping Petar Milas in 2025.

“I’m going to win this world title for all my people in France and Congo that have not only stuck with me, but still believe in me becoming a professional world champion,” Yoka said in the release. “I’ve been working hard for over two years now with Don Charles and I’m ready to showcase to the boxing world the changes in my professional Boxing.”

Warren added: “This is a great fight and one that we at Queensberry truly believe our man will win. Tony and Don Charles have been working extremely hard in the gym, so we fully expect them to go to Russia and do the business against a tough opponent in Gassiev and bring the title back to France.”

IBA Pro 19

The event is sanctioned under the IBA Pro banner, the professional arm of the International Boxing Association headed by Umar Kremlev. The undercard and broadcast details have not yet been announced.

“Murat Gassiev and Tony Yoka represent the absolute pinnacle of boxing excellence,” Kremlev said in the release. “One an incredible WBA world champion defending his crown at home, the other a legendary Olympic gold medallist fighting for professional glory.”

IBA Pro 19 takes place Saturday, July 11 in Moscow. Tickets are on sale through the promotion.