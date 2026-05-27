Kristian Prenga, the opponent set to face Anthony Joshua on July 25, says he needs only one clean shot to alter the heavyweight landscape and the trajectory of his own career. The Albanian heavyweight delivered his message in remarks provided to Casinolyze, framing the bout as a fight he believes Joshua and the wider boxing public are taking too lightly.

Joshua’s July 25 assignment against Prenga is widely viewed as a stay-busy or tune-up engagement ahead of a long-rumored showdown with Tyson Fury, and Prenga used his platform to push back against that framing.

“One Punch Changes Everything in This Division”

Prenga opened by addressing the perception that he is little more than a placeholder on Joshua’s path back to a major fight.

“Everybody is talking about Joshua vs. Fury as if this fight is just a formality, which is a very dangerous mindset in heavyweight boxing. One punch changes everything in this division,” Prenga told Casinolyze.

“I am not showing up for a payday or a photo-op, I am coming to win the fight. By winning, I will smash the biggest fight in British boxing history overnight.”

He continued: “The world needs to understand that I am not a manufactured fighter. I am a real fighter who has earned everything through hard work. I fight for my family, my supporters, for Albania, and now I fight for every person who has ever been overlooked or underestimated.”

“A victory changes everything: financially, professionally, and historically. But more than anything, it proves that belief, toughness, and perseverance still matter in this sport.”

Prenga Doubts Fight Goes the Distance

Asked how he sees the bout unfolding, Prenga said he expects a finish on one side or the other.

“I would be surprised if this fight goes the distance. We are both big punchers. I have no fear. That matters. A lot of opponents lose to Joshua before they even get into the ring. Not me, I fully train to win. When you combine that mentality with heavyweight power, anything is possible.”

Identifying Joshua’s Vulnerabilities

Prenga was careful to avoid disrespecting Joshua’s résumé, but said he and his team have identified areas they intend to target.

“I’m not going to disrespect Anthony Joshua because he’s accomplished a lot in this sport. But like every heavyweight, he has vulnerabilities,” Prenga said. “We believe pressure, pace, and forcing exchanges can expose things that don’t show up when he’s controlling the fight comfortably behind the jab.”

He returned to the theme later, referencing Joshua’s previous defeats without naming opponents.

“No two fights are the same, but those fights showed something important: when Joshua is dragged into uncomfortable situations, he becomes vulnerable.”

Which Joshua Shows Up?

Prenga said he is preparing for the most dangerous version of the former two-time unified heavyweight champion, while acknowledging the question of which Joshua arrives on fight night.

“Which version of AJ will we get? That’s one of the big questions heading into the fight. Earlier in his career, Joshua fought with more freedom and aggression. In recent years he’s become more cautious at times, probably because of some of the setbacks he’s had. We’ll see which version shows up. I am prepared for the very best version possible.”

Fueled by Doubt

Asked whether he feels overlooked heading into the biggest assignment of his career, Prenga said the dismissals work in his favor.

“Yes, for sure. But that’s fine. The people overlooking me today will be the same people pretending they always knew how dangerous I was afterward. Being doubted fuels me.”

He closed with a return to the punch he believes will define the night.

“I am a heavy-handed fighter. I don’t need five or six clean shots to change a fight, one is enough. When I land on Joshua’s chin, we’ll quickly find out how much he has left.”

Joshua vs. Prenga is scheduled for July 25.