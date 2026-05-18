Boxing Insider Promotions returns to the Tropicana Atlantic City Showroom on Saturday, June 13, 2026, with undefeated South Jersey heavyweights Bruce Seldon Jr. and Josh Popper headlining a card that pits two unbeaten records against each other. First bell is 7:30 PM ET. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster.

Popper Returns Home

Josh “The Hammer” Popper of Egg Harbor Township trains at Bredwinners Gym in Manhattan’s Flatiron District under Jose Luis Guzman. Before turning to boxing, Popper was a Holy Spirit High School standout and a Rowan University All-Conference athlete who received NFL minicamp invitations from the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts. He has since built an undefeated professional record that includes multiple wins on the Tropicana stage.

Seldon Jr. Fighting on Familiar Ground

Bruce “2.0” Seldon Jr. of Smithville trains at the Pleasantville Recreation Center under Julio Sanchez. The son of former WBA heavyweight champion Bruce Seldon Sr., he is fighting on the same Atlantic City stage where his father captured a world title. An Absegami High School graduate, Seldon Jr. has built the majority of his wins at the Tropicana, where his power and finishing instinct have made him a local draw.

Promoter’s Take

“Two undefeated South Jersey heavyweights, both with history at the Tropicana, both willing to step up and fight each other. That doesn’t happen in 2026,” said promoter Larry Goldberg. “Add in the high school rivalry, the local pride, and the fact that both guys are coming to fight. This is the fight everyone locally wanted to see, and it took real work to make it happen. June 13 is going to be a night Atlantic City remembers.”

Undercard

South Jersey fan favorite Julio “Jewelz” Sanchez III faces Shawn Rall in a scheduled action bout. John Leonardo Jr. also returns to the Tropicana, looking to build toward a regional title shot later this year.

Filling out the night are heavyweight Jahanzeb Rizwan, John Gjini, Yoel Angeloni, Kahshad Elliott, Koby Khalil Williams, David Malul, and Daiyaan Butt. Opponents and additional matchups will be announced in the coming weeks.

Doors open early and first bell is 7:30 PM ET at the Tropicana Showroom.