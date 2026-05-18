A Florida judge on Monday dismissed a $20 million countersuit that Gervonta “Tank” Davis filed against his ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, who has accused the boxer of assault and is pursuing her own civil case against him.

Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Milton Hirsch ruled against Davis at the end of a brief hearing, according to The Baltimore Banner, which first reported the ruling.

The Countersuit

Davis, 31, filed the countersuit in March, alleging that Rossel provoked a fight at Tootsie’s Cabaret, a Miami strip club where she worked as a VIP cocktail waitress. In court filings, Davis claimed Rossel knew he had an upcoming bout against Jake Paul on Netflix and was set to earn more than $20 million. That fight was later canceled.

Davis further alleged that Rossel demanded $1.1 million or she would pursue criminal charges and file a lawsuit, although she had already filed a police report at that point.

Richard Wolfe, Rossel’s attorney, told The Banner in an email that the counterclaim was “ridiculous” and said it showed how desperate Davis was to “avoid his clear liability.” Richard Bales Jr., Davis’ attorney, could not immediately be reached for comment, the report said.

Underlying Allegations

Rossel, 32, filed her lawsuit against Davis three days after an Oct. 27, 2025 encounter. Her court filing alleges that Davis assaulted, choked and threatened to kill her at various points during their relationship.

Law enforcement officers later obtained an arrest warrant for Davis, and he was taken into custody by the Miami Gardens Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service after a two-week search. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 4 on charges of attempted kidnapping and battery.

Probation Status

Davis also remains on probation in Baltimore stemming from a 2020 hit-and-run case. Baltimore Circuit Judge Althea M. Handy this year issued an arrest warrant for Davis, for a second time, on allegations that he violated his probation.

According to The Banner, Davis’ Maryland probation agent, Portia Smith, reported that during a March 12 meeting with his new probation officer in Florida, Davis stated, “I am a grown man, and you will not tell me what to do.” Smith also reported that Davis was not at his house or refused to answer the door during an attempted home visit.

Hunter Pruette, Davis’ attorney in the Baltimore case, has asked Judge Handy to schedule a hearing so Davis can turn himself in and address the accusations. No court date has been set.

Davis holds a professional record of 30-0-1 and is a former WBA lightweight titleholder.