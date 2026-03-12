By: Sean Crose

Not so long ago, 10 or 12 years maybe, Keith Thurman was one of the most notable boxers in the sport. Hard hitting, skilled and in possession of a colorful personality, the Florida native earned himself numerous world titles while taking on some of the most colorful names in the business. The truth is that Thurman operated in a strange era that a decade later appears to be distinctly underrated. Mayweather and Pacquiao controlled the scene, but names like Thurman, Garcia, Bradley, Porter, Broner and Brook helped dominate the welterweight division and beyond. Times have changed, however.

“This is a big stage,” Thurman once said, “it’s a big platform, and it’s always been my dream to awaken people, to bring boxing back to the public.” While boxing still operates on a big stage, Thurman wasn’t able to “bring boxing back to the public.” Novelty boxing, for better or worse, has somehow managed to do that. Still, the man has the ability to draw in attention – even at the age of 37. In a few weeks he’ll be facing Sebastian Fundora for Fundora’s WBC world junior middleweight title. The champion may be favored, but underdog Thurman still has plenty to say – per usual.

“People are wondering why I’m fighting Fundora and not Spence or Charlo,” he said to The Ring. “Those are great fights, but you can’t fight people when there are no contracts. Those guys have been inactive, similar to me, and we’ve had different timelines. So do they need tune-ups? Or are they ready to get in the ring with elite competition right away?” A fight against Spence would be wonderful to see. That fight has been talked about for years, though. What’s more, Thurman’s injuries have stalled his career. What guarantee would there be that Thurman wouldn’t get hurt again? And whose to say he’s going to beat Fundora, the younger, far taller fighter who is already favored to win?

The reality is that a loss to Fundora might spell the end of Thurman’s career for all intents and purposes. He’s only lost one out of thirty-two fights – to Manny Pacquiao, no less – but that was back in 2019, and Thurman’s only fought twice since then. Thurman’s last fight was just around a year ago against the largely unknown Brock Jarvis. Thurman won, but hasn’t fought since – and here he is stepping into the ring to face a champion just entering his prime. It might be unwise to write Thurman off, however, for this is a man who runs on confidence. If enough of the guy’s skill remains, the boxing world may be in for a shock when he faces Fundora on the 28th.