Date: May 9, 2026

Venue: Co-op Live Arena, Manchester

Title: WBO Heavyweight Championship

Daniel Dubois climbed off the canvas twice in the opening three rounds to stop defending champion Fabio Wardley in the 11th round and claim the WBO heavyweight title at Co-op Live Arena in Manchester on Saturday night. The referee waved off the contest after a right hand left Wardley turning away on unsteady legs.

Dubois praised Wardley’s toughness in the post-fight interview and confirmed a rematch clause is in place.

Round-by-Round

Round 1: Wardley landed a heavy right hand inside the opening 15 seconds and dropped Dubois. Dubois rose and recovered, but Wardley controlled the remainder of the round behind power shots. 10-8 Wardley.

Round 2: Dubois used his jab to take control, landing clean right hands and counters. Wardley had little sustained success. 10-9 Dubois. (19-18 Wardley)

Round 3: Wardley dropped Dubois a second time with an overhand right. Dubois recovered and landed late, but Wardley took the round. 10-8 Wardley. (29-26 Wardley)

Round 4: Dubois backed Wardley up with right hands and combinations. Wardley absorbed the work but was outlanded. 10-9 Dubois. (38-36 Wardley)

Round 5: Dubois pressured Wardley to the ropes and landed the cleaner work. Both men traded heavy shots. 10-9 Dubois. (47-46 Wardley)

Round 6: Dubois controlled behind the jab and right hand. The two traded in the final seconds of the round. 10-9 Dubois. (56-56)

Round 7: Dubois rocked Wardley and bloodied his nose. Wardley fired back, but Dubois was in command. 10-9 Dubois. (66-65 Dubois)

Round 8: Dubois’ jab and one-twos dictated the round. Wardley was driven back. 10-9 Dubois. (76-74 Dubois)

Round 9: The ringside doctor examined Wardley’s damaged nose and eye before the round began. The two engaged in a wild exchange, with Dubois landing the heavier shots. 10-9 Dubois. (86-83 Dubois)

Round 10: Wardley’s legs were gone before the bell. The doctor checked him a second time. Dubois landed clean right hands as Wardley absorbed sustained punishment. 10-9 Dubois. (96-92 Dubois)

Round 11: Dubois landed a right hand that sent Wardley stumbling and turning away. The referee stepped in to stop the contest. Dubois was declared the new WBO heavyweight champion.

Undercard Results

Jack Rafferty def. Ekow Essuman, 6th-round TKO. Corner retirement following sustained body and head punishment that opened a cut over Essuman’s eye.

Bradley Rea def. Liam Cameron, 4th-round TKO. Rea scored two knockdowns with heavy shots before the stoppage.

Zak Chelli def. David Morrell, 9th-round TKO. Chelli scored a late stoppage over the heavy favorite.

Gavin Gwynne def. Khaleel Majid, majority decision (96-94, 96-94, 95-95) in a competitive 10-round contest.

Bakhodir Jalolov def. Agron Smakici, 7th-round TKO via corner retirement.

Preliminary Card

Javokhir Ummataliev def. Damian Drabik, 2nd-round KO.

Bobbi Flood def. Nathan Darby, points decision (40-36).

Mike Perez def. Franklin Arinze, points decision (78-74).

Issiah Hamilton-Allen def. Connor Goulding, points decision (39-37).