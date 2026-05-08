The long-discussed rematch between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao is moving into its final stages, according to a report published Friday by FightHype, which described the bout as a “done deal.”

The outlet, citing sources close to the negotiations, reported that Mayweather and Pacquiao have verbally agreed to a professional fight, not an exhibition. The bout is expected to stream on Netflix on September 26 in Las Vegas, with Mayweather’s 50-0 record on the line for the first time since his 2017 retirement.

Mayweather Confirms Talks Are “Almost at the Finish Line”

Speaking at a press appearance in Las Vegas on Thursday, Mayweather told reporters that negotiations were “almost at the finish line” and indicated a deal would be finalized “within the next 48 hours.” FightHype’s report followed hours later.

According to the report, contracts remain in the verbal-agreement and paperwork stage, leaving the possibility of minor adjustments to the date or venue before an official announcement.

Date, Venue, and Format

The fight is now targeted for September 26, shifted from an original September 19 date that had been announced in February. Las Vegas remains the host city, with MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena cited as the leading options. The Sphere, which had initially been announced as the venue, is no longer in consideration, according to multiple reports.

Netflix is expected to carry the event globally without an additional pay-per-view charge, following the streaming model the company used for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event in November 2024. Reports indicate the bout will be contested at a catchweight in the 152 to 153-pound range.

How the Fight Came Together

Netflix announced the rematch on February 23, with both Mayweather Promotions and Manny Pacquiao Promotions signing contracts that included financial advances. The fight was positioned from the outset as a sanctioned professional bout.

The promotion hit turbulence in late March and early April, when Mayweather publicly referred to the event as an exhibition and questioned the Sphere venue. Pacquiao’s camp, led by CEO Jas Mathur, alleged breach of contract and issued a deadline for clarification. By mid-April, both sides confirmed the fight would proceed as a professional contest under the original terms, and the venue and date adjustments followed later that month.

The Fighters

Mayweather, 49, last fought professionally in August 2017, when he stopped Conor McGregor in 10 rounds. He has competed in several exhibitions since and was recently linked to a June 27 exhibition against Mike Zambidis.

Pacquiao, 47, returned from retirement in July 2025 to fight Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title, which ended in a majority draw. His professional record stands at 62-8-3 with 39 knockouts.

The first meeting between the two, on May 2, 2015, at MGM Grand Garden Arena, was won by Mayweather via unanimous decision. It set pay-per-view records that stood for years.

An official announcement, including undercard, ticketing, and broadcast details, is expected once contracts are signed.