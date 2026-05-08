Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring on Saturday, June 27, to face Greek kickboxing legend Mike Zambidis in a full-contact pay-per-view exhibition at the Telekom Center, Athens, inside the OAKA Olympic Complex. The bout, billed “Battle of the Legends: Mayweather vs. Zambidis,” is presented by Frontrow Fight Series, Mayweather Promotions, and Zambidis Club, according to a release issued Thursday by the promoters.

Pay-per-view distribution details have not yet been announced. Tickets are on sale through More.com.

Mayweather’s Exhibition Tour Continues

Mayweather, 49, retired in 2017 with a 50-0 professional record and 15 major world titles across five weight classes, from super featherweight to light middleweight. The Boxing Writers Association of America and The Sporting News named him Fighter of the Decade for the 2010s, and he is a three-time BWAA Fighter of the Year and six-time ESPY winner for Best Fighter. In 2016, ESPN ranked him the greatest boxer of the prior 25 years, while The Ring named him the top pound-for-pound fighter of the 21st century.

Since stepping away from sanctioned competition, Mayweather has built a steady exhibition circuit. He has fought in Dubai, Japan, and the United Kingdom against opponents drawn from boxing, MMA, kickboxing, and the influencer space. Recent stops include a 2022 bout against Don Moore at Etihad Arena on Yas Island and a 2023 outing against Aaron Chalmers at The O2 Arena in London.

“This is an opportunity for me to sharpen my skills for what’s to come this year,” Mayweather said in the release. “I’ve never fought in Greece before, but I look forward to experiencing their beautiful country and meeting their people. Mike Zambidis has achieved a lot in his sport, but I’ve stayed sharp and I’m ready for anything thrown my way.”

The reference to “what’s to come this year” is the latest signal that Mayweather plans further activity in 2026. He has been linked publicly to a proposed second meeting with Manny Pacquiao, with a September 19 date at Sphere in Las Vegas reported by multiple outlets, although that fight has been the subject of a contract dispute involving Netflix and the promoters of record.

Zambidis Brings Record-Setting Resume

Zambidis, an Athens native, holds a combined boxing and kickboxing record of 158-22 with 87 knockouts. He captured 18 world titles across his career and was a fixture in K-1 MAX, where a worldwide fan vote named him the promotion’s MVP with 42.6 percent of the ballot. His knockout of Chahid Oulad El Hadj is frequently cited among the highest-rated bouts in K-1 history.

Before his kickboxing career, Zambidis represented Greece on the national boxing team and was part of the country’s pre-Olympic squad for the 2000 Sydney Games. He now operates two Zambidis Club gyms in Athens and serves as Chairman of the Sports and Education Committee for the Region of Attica.

“It’s an incredible thrill for me to face the great Floyd Mayweather,” Zambidis said. “I have faced many of the best fighters of several disciplines, but I am looking forward to testing my skills against one of the greatest boxers of all time and I’m very happy to be having this experience in front of my beloved Greek people.”

Crossover Exhibitions Remain a Draw

The matchup continues a pattern of crossover exhibitions involving boxing’s biggest names. Mike Tyson returned to the ring at age 58 to face Jake Paul in a sanctioned professional bout at AT&T Stadium in November 2024, a card streamed on Netflix that the platform reported drew 108 million concurrent viewers globally, per ESPN. Tyson lost a unanimous decision to Paul, but the event reset expectations for the commercial ceiling of legacy-fighter cards.

Mayweather’s own exhibition history traces back to his 2018 meeting with Tenshin Nasukawa in Saitama, Japan, and includes the 2021 bout with Logan Paul at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Promoter Keane Anis, CEO of Frontrow Fight Series and Front Row Entertainment, has produced several of those cards.

“This is an important event for the people of Greece and fight fans worldwide who wonder what would happen if two of the world’s best collided,” Anis said. “Like our previous events with Floyd Mayweather, this, too, will be a great success, as I’m sure the people in Athens and viewers around the world will enjoy ‘The Best Ever’s’ return to the ring in this exhibition.”

Additional broadcast and undercard information is expected from the promoters in the coming weeks.