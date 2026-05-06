Zuffa Boxing returns to Meta APEX in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 10, with a 10-round middleweight bout between Shane Mosley Jr. and Serhii Bohachuk topping an eight-fight card. The full event streams on Paramount+ in the United States, with prelims at 6 p.m. ET and the three-fight main card at 9 p.m. ET. Sky Sports carries the broadcast in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

It is the sixth event of the calendar year for the joint venture between TKO Group Holdings and Saudi Arabia’s Sela.

Mosley Jr. vs. Bohachuk

Shane Mosley Jr. (22-5, 12 KOs), the 35-year-old son of Hall of Famer “Sugar” Shane Mosley, makes his Zuffa Boxing debut. The Californian last fought on December 6, 2025, dropping a unanimous decision to Jesus Ramos Jr. in a 12-round bout for the interim WBC middleweight title. Before that defeat, Mosley had won five straight, including a unanimous-decision victory over former middleweight titleholder Daniel Jacobs in July 2024.

Serhii Bohachuk (27-3, 24 KOs) returns for his second appearance under the Zuffa banner. The 30-year-old Ukrainian, based in California, edged Radzhab Butaev by split decision at Zuffa Boxing 02 on February 1. That win followed a 2-2 stretch that included a majority-decision loss to Vergil Ortiz Jr. in 2024 for the interim WBC junior middleweight title and a 2025 rematch defeat to Brandon Adams.

Mosley enters as the naturally larger man with a reach advantage, while Bohachuk has built his career on volume and forward pressure. Of his 30 professional bouts, Bohachuk has finished 24 inside the distance.

Co-Feature: Julian Rodriguez vs. James Perella

Julian “Hammer Hands” Rodriguez (25-1, 15 KOs) of New Jersey returns following a stoppage win at Zuffa Boxing 01 in January, his first fight under the promotion. He faces unbeaten James Perella (21-0, 15 KOs) of Massachusetts in a 10-round welterweight contest.

Main-Card Opener: Misael Rodriguez vs. Andreas Katzourakis

Mexican Olympic bronze medalist Misael Rodriguez (16-0, 8 KOs) faces his second consecutive undefeated opponent in Greece’s Andreas Katzourakis (16-0, 11 KOs) over 10 rounds at middleweight. Rodriguez stopped previously unbeaten Austin Deanda in four rounds at Zuffa Boxing 01. Katzourakis enters off a split-decision win over Brandon Adams in November 2024 and a seventh-round stoppage of Roberto Cruz Jr. last May.

Preliminary Card

The five-fight preliminary card streams live on Paramount+ at 6 p.m. ET:

Raphael Monny (9-0, 3 KOs) vs. Suray Mahmutovic (8-1-1, 6 KOs), 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Justin Viloria (12-0, 8 KOs) vs. César Iván Ortiz (12-0-2, 9 KOs), 8 rounds, lightweight

Da’Mazion Vanhouter (11-0, 8 KOs) vs. Raphael Murphy (18-1, 14 KOs), 8 rounds, heavyweight

Emiliano Cárdenas (10-0, 4 KOs) vs. Alexis Alvarado (9-1-1, 5 KOs), 6 rounds, bantamweight

Rakhmatullo Boymatov (pro debut) vs. Al Stanton (9-1, 6 KOs), 6 rounds, light heavyweight

The Cárdenas-Alvarado bout was originally scheduled for Zuffa Boxing 05 before Cárdenas withdrew because of illness. Boymatov, an Uzbek amateur standout, makes his professional debut. Vanhouter, 21, is among the younger heavyweights signed to the promotion.

How to Watch

The full eight-fight card streams on Paramount+ at no additional cost in the United States, Latin America, Brazil, and Canada. Sky Sports carries the event in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Tickets remain available through AXS.