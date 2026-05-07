From Tony Zale drawing 135,132 in a Milwaukee park to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson packing AT&T Stadium, these are the five biggest live boxing audiences ever assembled on American soil.

Boxing has always been a sport of spectacle. In the 1920s, promoter Tex Rickard built a temporary stadium in nine weeks just to hold a crowd big enough to watch Jack Dempsey fight. In 1941, a Milwaukee park gave away free admission to a middleweight fight and drew over 135,000 people. In 2024, a YouTube influencer and a 58-year-old Mike Tyson sold out an NFL stadium in Texas.

Each of these crowds tells a different story about how Americans have engaged with boxing across generations. Here are the five biggest live boxing audiences in United States history.

1. Tony Zale vs. Billy Pryor, 135,132

Juneau Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. August 16, 1941.

The all-time record for live boxing attendance in the United States is also the most unusual entry on the list. Reigning middleweight champion Tony Zale defended his title against Billy Pryor in a non-title bout sponsored by the Pabst Brewing Company at Juneau Park in Milwaukee. Admission was free.

Pabst footed the bill as a community event. The Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a boxing match still stands at 135,132 spectators, and it has stood for 85 years. Zale dominated the fight, knocking Pryor down multiple times before stopping him in the ninth round. The Man of Steel would go on to author one of the greatest trilogies in boxing history against Rocky Graziano in the years that followed, but his largest live audience came in a Milwaukee park on a summer afternoon, paid for by a brewery.

2. Jack Dempsey vs. Gene Tunney I, 120,557

Sesquicentennial Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. September 23, 1926.

Jack Dempsey was the biggest sports star in America in the 1920s, and his first fight with Gene Tunney drew the largest paid crowd in U.S. boxing history. A reported 120,557 fans packed Sesquicentennial Stadium in Philadelphia to watch the unbeaten heavyweight champion defend his title against the cerebral former Marine.

The fight produced a stunning upset. Tunney boxed beautifully for ten rounds and won a unanimous decision, ending Dempsey’s seven-year reign as heavyweight king. The gate generated nearly $1.9 million, a record at the time and a number that helped cement boxing as the dominant American spectator sport of the era. The fight is covered in detail in our guide to boxing’s first golden era in the 1920s.

3. Dempsey vs. Tunney II (“The Long Count”), 104,943

Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois. September 22, 1927.

The rematch one year later drew 104,943 to Soldier Field in Chicago and produced what may be the most controversial moment in heavyweight boxing history. In the seventh round, Dempsey caught Tunney with a left hook and a flurry of punches that sent the champion to the canvas for the first time in his professional career.

Then the rules intervened. Illinois had recently adopted the neutral corner rule, which required Dempsey to retreat to the farthest corner before referee Dave Barry could begin counting. Dempsey, true to his instincts, stood over Tunney waiting to finish him. By the time Barry started counting, Tunney had been down for roughly five seconds. Tunney rose at nine. The total time on the canvas was somewhere between 13 and 15 seconds.

Tunney recovered, won the decision, and retired Dempsey for good. Almost a century later, fight fans still argue about whether Dempsey was robbed.

4. Jack Dempsey vs. Georges Carpentier, 91,613

Boyle’s Thirty Acres, Jersey City, New Jersey. July 2, 1921.

Boxing’s first million-dollar gate. Tex Rickard borrowed $250,000 to construct a wooden octagonal stadium called Boyle’s Thirty Acres in just nine weeks specifically to host this fight. The result was 91,613 spectators paying a then-unthinkable $1.7 million in receipts to watch Dempsey defend his title against the dashing French war hero Georges Carpentier.

Dempsey stopped Carpentier in the fourth round. The fight was the first to be broadcast nationally on radio, the first to draw a million-dollar gate, and the event that proved boxing could compete with baseball as America’s marquee sport. Rickard would later use the playbook he developed in Jersey City to build Madison Square Garden into the cathedral of professional boxing. .

5. Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, 72,300

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas. November 15, 2024.

The first non-Dempsey, non-Zale entry on this list arrived in 2024 and represents a fundamentally different boxing economy than anything that came before. Most Valuable Promotions, the company co-owned by Jake Paul, drew 72,300 fans to AT&T Stadium for Paul’s eight-round fight with a 58-year-old Mike Tyson.

Tickets ranged from roughly $58 to $1,500 on the secondary market, with $2 million VIP packages selling out. The gate exceeded $18 million, the largest in boxing history outside of Nevada. The fight streamed on Netflix to 60 million households worldwide, peaking at 65 million concurrent streams. Paul won a unanimous decision over the former heavyweight champion in a fight that boxing purists derided and the broader public consumed at numbers no professional fight had reached in decades.

Whatever the merits of the fight itself, the attendance number is real. It is the largest U.S. boxing crowd in 83 years, and the largest paid crowd since Dempsey-Tunney II in 1927.

Honorable Mentions

Several other American boxing crowds deserve mention even if they fall outside the top five.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders, 73,126 (AT&T Stadium, May 8, 2021). The largest indoor boxing crowd in American history, surpassing the 63,350 mark Muhammad Ali and Leon Spinks had set in their 1978 Superdome rematch. Canelo’s stoppage of Saunders confirmed Arlington as a viable boxing market, a status the Paul-Tyson event later cemented.

Muhammad Ali vs. Leon Spinks II, 63,350 (Louisiana Superdome, September 15, 1978). Ali avenged his earlier loss to Spinks and won the heavyweight title for a record third time. The crowd was the largest indoor boxing audience in U.S. history for 43 years.

Rocky Marciano vs. Archie Moore, 61,574 (Yankee Stadium, September 21, 1955). Marciano’s final professional fight. He climbed off the canvas in the second round to stop Moore in the ninth, then retired 49-0.

Sugar Ray Robinson vs. Randy Turpin II, 61,370 (Polo Grounds, September 12, 1951). Still the record for a non-heavyweight fight on American soil. Robinson avenged his loss to the British middleweight to reclaim his title.

Why the Top Numbers Have Stood for So Long

Three of the five largest crowds in U.S. boxing history were drawn between 1921 and 1927. The fourth happened in 1941. The fifth happened in 2024. Almost a century separates the Dempsey era from the modern era, and the gap is not an accident.

Boxing in the 1920s was the dominant American spectator sport. There was no NFL as we know it, no NBA, no televised baseball. Heavyweight title fights were the closest thing the country had to a national event. Stadiums were built specifically for fights. Free admission cards like Zale-Pryor were used as community promotions in the pre-television era.

The arrival of network television in the 1950s, the rise of closed-circuit broadcasts in the 1960s and 70s, and the migration of championship boxing to the casinos of Las Vegas all shrunk live attendance figures. Promoters discovered that smaller venues with higher ticket prices generated more revenue than enormous stadiums full of cheap seats. By the 1980s, championship boxing had largely settled into 16,000-seat casino arenas, a model that has dominated the sport ever since.

That is what makes the modern boxing crowd numbers so notable when they happen. Anthony Joshua’s 90,000 at Wembley in 2017. Tyson Fury’s 94,000 at Wembley in 2022. Canelo’s 73,126 indoors at AT&T Stadium. Paul-Tyson’s 72,300. These are deliberate efforts to recapture the scale of the Dempsey era, and they have largely succeeded internationally. American boxing, with the lone exception of Paul-Tyson, has not produced a comparable live event since Ali-Spinks II in 1978.

San Francisco’s Bid to Break the Record

On July 11, 2026, an open-air boxing card at San Francisco’s Civic Center Plaza will attempt to surpass the Zale-Pryor record. The event, organized by Ed Pereira’s iVisit Boxing and led by veteran promoter Sampson Lewkowicz, is targeting an attendance figure north of 135,132 with free admission and a global YouTube livestream. The card is headlined by WBO flyweight champion Anthony Olascuaga defending his title against Andy Dominguez, with a strong undercard featuring Vito Mielnicki Jr., Charly Suarez, and heavyweight prospect Gurgen Hovhannisyan.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie has thrown his support behind the event. Whether the actual turnout breaks 135,132 will depend on weather, crowd flow, and how the city counts a free outdoor crowd against a fenced venue measurement. The last world title fight to land in San Francisco was Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis at a sold-out Chase Center in December 2023.

Whatever happens on July 11, the event is a reminder that boxing remains a sport defined by its biggest live crowds. The numbers on this list are not just attendance figures. They are the moments when boxing was the largest single thing happening in America.

The Top Five at a Glance