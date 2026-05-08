Dana White says Zuffa Boxing will promote the long-discussed heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter throughout his professional career, has publicly rejected the claim.

The remarks came during a livestream on Kick with content creator Nina Drama, recorded in Newark, New Jersey, ahead of UFC 328. In a clip that circulated widely on social media, the Zuffa Boxing chief told Drama, “I’m doing the Tyson Fury-AJ fight, too. I’m promoting that,”

White also described 2026 as the busiest year of his career, citing an expanding Zuffa Boxing schedule that includes upcoming events in the United Kingdom.

Hearn Pushes Back on Instagram

Hearn responded through his Instagram story shortly after the clip began spreading. “Such a clout chaser. Not a chance and contractually impossible. Let me know when you find your balls,” the Matchroom chairman wrote. The closing remark referenced ongoing chatter between the two executives about a potential exhibition bout against each other.

The exchange is the latest in a months-long back and forth between the two executives. Conor Benn, previously promoted by Matchroom, left to sign a one-fight deal with Zuffa Boxing earlier this year and subsequently agreed to a longer-term arrangement with the promotion after defeating Regis Prograis. Hearn has indicated he is weighing legal options related to that departure.

The Promotional Picture Around Fury vs.Joshua

Saudi General Entertainment Authority chairman Turki Alalshikh holds the rights to the Fury vs. Joshua matchup, which is expected to stream on Netflix later this year. Alalshikh has previously distributed promotional duties across multiple operators, including White, Hearn, and others tied to his Riyadh Season events.

Recent precedent complicates White’s framing. Reports in February tied Zuffa Boxing to Fury’s April 11 return against Arslanbek Makhmudov, but Spencer Brown of Goldstar Promotions was ultimately listed as the lead promoter on the Ring Magazine card, which Fury won by unanimous decision. Hearn is set to take the lead on the next Ring event, headlined by Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven on May 23, per Boxing News.

Both Heavyweights Have Tune-Ups Scheduled

Joshua is scheduled to return on July 25 in Riyadh against Kristian Prenga, an Albanian heavyweight with a 20-1 record. It will be Joshua’s first appearance since stopping Jake Paul in the sixth round of their December bout in Miami, a fight that was followed by a fatal car accident involving two of his close associates.

Fury, who lost back-to-back decisions to Oleksandr Usyk before a 16-month layoff, returned with the points win over Makhmudov in April. He is reportedly considering one more interim fight before the Joshua matchup, which has been targeted for November, though no date or venue has been confirmed.

Wembley Stadium has been mentioned as a possible host site, but nothing has been finalized publicly. Until Alalshikh’s camp issues a formal announcement on the promotional structure, the question of whose name appears on the lead promoter line remains unresolved.