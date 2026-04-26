Jarrell Miller won a 12-round unanimous decision over Lenier Pero in a WBA heavyweight title eliminator on Saturday at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas. The judges scored the bout 117-111, 117-111, and 115-113, all for Miller, who advances in the WBA’s heavyweight title picture.

Miller, who weighed 305 pounds to Pero’s 251, leaned on size, volume, and inside pressure to wear the Cuban southpaw down across the second half of the fight.

Round by Round

Round 1. Pero, fighting southpaw, went to the body early with the left hand. Both men traded jabs through the round before Pero landed a chopping left late.

Round 2. Miller increased his output with hooks but walked into a Pero left. Pero closed the round with a right hook and a left uppercut on the bell.

Round 3. Pero landed early counters, but the inside exchanges turned in Miller’s favor with uppercuts, body shots, and hooks. Pero answered with hooks and combinations, and Miller closed with heavier hooks.

Round 4. A low-blow pause came early. Miller backed Pero to the ropes with combinations and hooks, swarming late despite uppercuts in return.

Round 5. Miller pressed Pero to the ropes again, working inside with body shots and uppercuts. Pero could not match the volume or power.

Round 6. Miller landed an uppercut and a barrage on the inside, breaking through the guard with right hands. Pero absorbed the work on the ropes.

Round 7. Miller continued to dictate the pace, controlling the inside and pinning Pero against the ropes.

Round 8. Miller’s strongest stretch. He landed harder shots in inside trades and dug to the body, visibly slowing Pero on the ropes.

Round 9. The pace slowed early. Pero landed a body shot and his cleanest right hooks since the second round. Miller stayed composed and closed with flurries.

Round 10. Pero connected with lefts and right hooks inside. Miller answered with combinations and a right around the guard. Pero had inside success with lefts and hooks, though Miller’s work carried more impact.

Round 11. A Pero round on at least one card, with the Cuban landing counters, though Miller continued his pressure.

Round 12. Miller closed the fight on the front foot, taking the round on at least one card to seal the margin.

Miller Calls Out Fury, Wilder, and Dainier Pero

In his post-fight ring interview with DAZN, Miller named Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, and Dainier Pero, Lenier Pero’s heavyweight brother, as the opponents he wants next.

Promoter Eddie Hearn echoed that target afterward, telling reporters, “We want to make Big Baby vs. the Bronze Bomber in New York.”

Miller, who entered the ring noticeably trimmer than in recent appearances, was loose on the microphone afterward. Asked about his weight and camp, he said, “Every time I drop five pounds, I get to eat a cheesesteak.”

Undercard Results

The Matchroom Boxing card produced a knockout that will draw highlight reel attention. Alan Chaves stopped Miguel Madueno at 1:26 of the third round of their scheduled 10-round lightweight bout. The southpaw Chaves built control through the first two rounds with combinations and body work before landing a left-right hook combination in the third that left Madueno unconscious before he hit the canvas.

Damian Sosa took a unanimous decision over Freudis Rojas Jr. in a 10-round super welterweight bout, with all three judges scoring it 96-93. Sosa’s pressure and work rate took over from the midpoint.

Indian super welterweight Nishant Dev stopped Juan Carlos Guerra Jr. at 2:57 of the second round of a scheduled eight-rounder. Dev dropped Guerra before referee intervention.

In an eight-round super bantamweight contest, Angel Barrientes outpointed Luis Espinoza by unanimous decision. Phillip Vella shut out Edwin Rodriguez 60-54 across the board over six rounds at bantamweight.

The win positions Miller for a future WBA heavyweight title shot. Pero suffered the first defeat of his professional career.