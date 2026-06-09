BOXXER announced a multi-fight partnership with DAZN on June 9, with promoter Ben Shalom’s company set to stage its first event under the agreement on August 8 at the First Direct Bank Arena in Leeds. The card will be headlined by a rematch between Troy Williamson and Callum Simpson, roughly eight months after Williamson stopped Simpson in the tenth round to take the British, Commonwealth and European super middleweight titles.

The agreement does not end BOXXER’s relationship with the BBC, which has carried the promotion’s cards on free-to-air television since its four-year Sky Sports contract expired around a year ago. BoxingScene reported that BOXXER will continue to work with the BBC while DAZN handles wider distribution, with a pay-per-view event planned later in the year.

Shalom Frames the Partnership

“We’re delighted to be partnering with DAZN, the global home of boxing, to showcase this event to a worldwide audience,” Shalom said in a statement. “Leeds will provide an incredible atmosphere on August 8, and we’re excited to build on this momentum with more major events on DAZN, including a huge BOXXER PPV event later this year.”

The DAZN Group Adds Another Promoter

BOXXER becomes the latest established promoter to align with DAZN. The streamer already carries Matchroom Boxing, Top Rank, Golden Boy Promotions and Queensberry Promotions, each having signed multi-year agreements that placed much of traditional promotional boxing under a single subscription. Frank Warren’s Queensberry moved to the platform in 2025, leaving BOXXER as the last major British promoter outside it until Tuesday’s announcement.

BOXXER is separately pursuing an injunction in the English courts against Zuffa Boxing and Sky Sports concerning two fighters it says remain under contract, Chris Billam-Smith and Sam Hickey. Zuffa Boxing has rejected those claims and proceeded with its June 6 card in Bournemouth, which Billam-Smith headlined.

PBC the Last Major Promoter Outside the Group

With BOXXER now aligned to DAZN, Premier Boxing Champions stands as the only major promoter operating apart from both the DAZN group and the TKO-owned Zuffa Boxing. PBC’s output runs through Amazon Prime Video, largely on a pay-per-view basis, with a schedule limited to a handful of cards a year. Al Haymon’s company has not announced any move toward either side.