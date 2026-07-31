Saul “Canelo” Alvarez says he is ready to fight again after a year out of the ring that followed elbow surgery. “I always give my best in the ring and this is not going to be the exception,” the 36-year-old said in an exclusive interview with CBS Mornings that aired Friday.

Alvarez (63-3-2, 39 KOs) faces WBC super middleweight champion Christian Mbilli on October 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a bout that was pushed back from its original September 12 date. It will be the 69th fight of his professional career and his first since losing his undisputed super middleweight championship to Terence Crawford by unanimous decision last September.

Alvarez told CBS News he took lessons from that defeat. “Even if I did everything correctly, the things sometimes don’t go your way,” he said. “I learned that, you know, sometimes we forget the basics and I forgot the basics in that fight.”

Crawford retired in December, and he has said he is content to stay retired. Alvarez, who has pushed for a second fight since the night of the loss, told CBS News he would take the rematch if Crawford could be persuaded to come back.

“We always, as a fighter, we always want revenge,” Alvarez said. “I always do good … in my rematch. I know what is wrong, what I did wrong. So, yeah, if the opportunity is there, it would be amazing.”

Alvarez has held that position for months. In February he said of Crawford, “we need to run it back.”

The interview also covered the beginning of his career. Alvarez left school to turn professional at 15 in Mexico, and said that by 17 he had “already beat everybody in Mexico” and was preparing to move his career north.

“So I’m just waiting to turn 18 to come to USA and fight my … debut here in USA,” he told CBS News. “I was so excited. To come here to the USA and based on what I hear about all the stories when they come and fight here and everything, that was my dream.”

He won his first world title at 20 and has gone on to claim championships in four weight divisions. Boxing runs through his entire family. All seven of his brothers boxed professionally, and the siblings set a Guinness World Record for the most brothers to fight on the same professional card. Alvarez, the youngest of eight, credited his father, Santos Alvarez, with instilling the work ethic that carried him through the sport.

“He is always working for his family,” Alvarez said. “Every single day, I work with him for many years, and he supported his whole family, eight kids.”

Alvarez told CBS News there is “not very much” left for him to accomplish in the ring, and that he continues fighting out of passion rather than obligation. “Every time I fight, I break some records, and that’s my motivation,” he said.

He also addressed how he will know when to stop. Alvarez said he still feels “good,” but has goals outside of boxing and expects his body to tell him when the time comes.

“When I’m there in the gym and I take a lot of punches and then my body doesn’t respond in the same way, then I know,” he said.