The pay-per-view undercard is set for the August 22 welterweight title fight between Rolly Romero and Teofimo Lopez at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Premier Boxing Champions announced Thursday that middleweight contender Yoenli Hernandez will face Francisco Daniel Veron in the co-main event, interim WBA super bantamweight champion Victor Santillan will defend against Antonio Russell, and Carlos Utria will make his U.S. debut against Israel Mercado in the opener. The four-fight card begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will be available on both DAZN and Prime Video, promoted by TGB Promotions in association with Takeover Promotions.

In the main event, Romero (17-2, 13 KOs) makes the first defense of the WBA welterweight title against Lopez (22-2, 13 KOs), the former lightweight and junior welterweight champion who is moving up to 147 pounds. The two announced the fight at a Los Angeles press conference earlier this month, and Lopez has since signed an exclusive multi-fight agreement with DAZN through his Takeover Promotions banner.

Hernandez (10-0, 9 KOs) enters the co-main event ranked number one by both the WBA and WBO and number two by the WBC at middleweight. The 29-year-old Cuban won gold at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships before turning professional in May 2022, and now fights out of Providence, Rhode Island. He went 3-0 in 2025, including a shutout unanimous decision over contender Kyrone Davis in May of that year, and most recently scored a fourth-round TKO of U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha in March, the first stoppage loss of Gausha’s career. That win came on the Sebastian Fundora vs. Keith Thurman card in Las Vegas.

“I’m preparing very hard for this fight, because I know that I have an extremely tough opponent in front of me,” Hernandez said in the announcement. “I have to continue to train that hard fight after fight and prove to everyone what I’m capable of. You can expect to see more of the same from me on August 22 in Las Vegas.”

Veron (17-1-1, 10 KOs), a 27-year-old from Villa Libertador, Buenos Aires, Argentina, has won three straight, most recently a unanimous decision over Raul Garcia in April. He beat veterans Roiman Villa and Vladimir Hernandez by unanimous decision in 2025 and holds a draw against middleweight contender Jahi Tucker. His only loss came by close decision to Brandon Adams in 2024. August 22 will be his Las Vegas debut.

“This is one of the toughest fights of my career, but we’re well prepared for anything he bring,” Veron said. “I’m here to face the best and I’m not ducking anyone. We’re going to give people a lot to talk about when this fight is over. I’m coming to represent my Argentine people on August 22.”

Santillan (16-2, 7 KOs) makes the first defense of the interim WBA super bantamweight title he won in February with a third-round stoppage of Noel Reyes Cepeda. The 30-year-old from La Romana, Dominican Republic, has been a pro since 2018 and started his career 13-0. Both of his losses came by decision on the road against top Japanese contenders. He won bronze at the 2015 Pan American Games as an amateur, and this will be his third fight in the United States.

“It is an honor for me to be defending my title against Antonio Russell,” Santillan said. “He is a good boxer who comes from a family of good fighters. I love this fight because the real winners are going to be the fans. We’re gonna put on a show.”

Russell (21-1, 13 KOs), of Capitol Heights, Maryland, is chasing his first belt at 122 pounds. His brother Gary Antuanne Russell holds the WBA super lightweight title, and his lead trainer is former WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. The 33-year-old campaigned at bantamweight earlier in his career, where his lone defeat came against former champion Emmanuel Rodriguez in October 2022. He holds a technical decision win over former world champion Juan Carlos Payano from December 2020 and has won back-to-back fights at 122 pounds, most recently a unanimous decision over Dervin Rodriguez last August.

“I’m excited to be back in the ring and grateful for the opportunity to showcase my talent,” Russell said. “Me and my brothers have been putting in the work every day in the gym, staying focused. It’s almost that time to compete. I’m ready to bring another title home.”

The pay-per-view opens at super lightweight, where the 22-year-old Utria (14-0, 11 KOs) makes his U.S. debut. The Colombian from Soplaviento, a pro since 2023, won the WBC Boxing Grand Prix at 140 pounds in December, closing a five-fight tournament run with a unanimous decision over Mujibillo Tursunov in Riyadh. The victory earned him a top-10 WBC ranking and recognition as BoxingScene’s 2025 Prospect of the Year.

“I’m facing a strong opponent who’s coming to win,” Utria said. “That’s the perfect opponent for my U.S. debut. We’re prepared for whatever comes and ready to put on a dominating performance for everyone watching.”

Mercado (13-1-2, 7 KOs), of Pomona, California, is unbeaten in his last six fights with four wins and two draws in that stretch. He has faced four undefeated opponents in his career, going 2-1-1 against them, with the loss coming by decision to Arthur Biyarslanov in 2024. He won decisions over Jonathan Jose Eniz in April 2025 and Branden Pizarro in June 2025.

“I’ve been patient, I’ve put in the work, and now I’m ready to show the fight fans what these hands can do,” Mercado said. “I’m built for this stage. I can’t wait to give everyone a great show and deliver a fight they won’t forget.”

Tickets for the event are on sale through AXS.com.