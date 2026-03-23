WBC super welterweight champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora puts his title on the line Saturday night against former unified welterweight champion Keith “One Time” Thurman, headlining a PBC Pay-Per-View on Prime Video from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET, with prelims on Prime Video and YouTube starting at 5:30 p.m. ET. The PPV is priced at $74.99.

Originally scheduled for October 25, 2025, the bout was postponed after Fundora sustained a hand injury in training camp. That delay, now nearly five months in the rearview, has only added anticipation to a fight that pits a physical anomaly in his prime against one of the most naturally gifted fighters of the last decade trying to prove the clock hasn’t run out.

Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) vs. Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs, 1 NC) — 12 Rounds, WBC Super Welterweight Title

At 6-foot-5½ with an 80-inch reach, Fundora is the largest champion in the history of the 154-pound division. The 28-year-old southpaw fights nothing like his frame would suggest. Rather than boxing long and using his jab to keep opponents at distance, Fundora willingly operates on the inside, throwing heavy hooks and uppercuts from angles most fighters at super welterweight have never seen. It is an approach that makes him both thrilling and vulnerable — and both qualities have been on display in career-defining fashion.

Fundora won the vacant WBC title with a dominant stoppage of Tim Tszyu in their rematch last July, erasing any doubt left from the first meeting. Before that, he dismantled Chordale Booker in four rounds in March 2025. The only blemish on his record — a seventh-round knockout loss to Brian Mendoza in April 2023 — remains a reminder that Fundora’s willingness to trade comes at a cost. He was behind on the cards when Mendoza caught him, a fact that looms large as he faces another fighter with genuine power in his hands.

Thurman, 37, needs no introduction to serious boxing fans. The Clearwater, Florida, native held unified WBA and WBC welterweight titles and built his reputation on elite hand speed, combination punching, and a crowd-pleasing style that made him one of the biggest draws on the PBC roster throughout the mid-2010s. His wins over Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter remain among the best victories any welterweight produced during that era.

The issue, as it has been for years, is activity. Thurman’s only professional defeat came via split decision to Manny Pacquiao in July 2019. Since that night, he has fought just twice — a majority decision over Mario Barrios in February 2023 and a stoppage of Brock Jarvis last March in his super welterweight debut. Chronic injuries, particularly to his hands and elbows, have stolen years from what should have been the prime of his career.

Thurman’s confidence remains considerable, and he has never been shy about expressing it. He has called himself the “Final Boss” in the lead-up to this fight and warned Fundora that he intends to put him on the canvas. Whether that bravado is backed by the reflexes and stamina that once made him elite is the central question of the evening.

Fundora enters as a significant betting favorite at -380, and the reasoning is straightforward: he is younger, more active, physically enormous for the weight, and coming off consecutive stoppage wins. Thurman’s path to victory likely runs through the middle rounds — using his speed advantage to time Fundora coming in, working the body, and banking rounds before fatigue becomes a factor. If Thurman can make Fundora respect his power early, this fight could be more competitive than the odds suggest. If he can’t, Fundora’s size and volume will likely overwhelm him over 12 rounds.

Tellez (11-1, 8 KOs) vs. Mendoza (23-4, 17 KOs) — Super Welterweight Co-Main Event

The co-feature is a late addition to the card, replacing the postponed Frank Sanchez vs. Richard Torrez Jr. heavyweight eliminator after Sanchez aggravated a lingering knee injury. On paper, however, Yoenis Tellez vs. Brian Mendoza is a matchup with plenty of intrigue at 154 pounds.

Tellez, 25, is a rising Cuban talent who was on a fast track toward title contention before a unanimous decision loss to Germany’s Abass Baraou for the WBA interim super welterweight title last August. He bounced back with a fifth-round stoppage of Kendo Castaneda in December and was already in camp for a March 21 fight when this opportunity materialized. His early-career wins over Sergio Garcia and former champion Julian Williams put him firmly on the divisional radar, and a strong performance here could re-establish him among the top contenders.

Mendoza, 32, is best known for delivering the only knockout loss of Fundora’s career — a stunning seventh-round finish that earned him the WBC interim title in 2023. That remains his signature moment, but the fights that followed were less kind. He dropped back-to-back unanimous decisions to Tszyu and Serhii Bohachuk, and his only outing since was a fourth-round stoppage of journeyman Jesus Rojas last July. Mendoza still carries legitimate power, but this fight will reveal whether his best work is behind him or if there is still enough in the tank to threaten the division’s upper tier.

For both men, the stakes are simple: the loser faces a long road back in one of boxing’s deepest divisions.

Hernandez (9-0, 8 KOs) vs. Gausha (24-5-1, 12 KOs) — Middleweight, 10 Rounds

Yoenli Hernandez may be the most dangerous young fighter on this card not named Fundora. The 28-year-old Cuban is a two-time amateur world champion (2021 Belgrade, 2023 Tashkent) who has translated his pedigree into a perfect professional record defined by early finishes. At 6-foot-2, Hernandez combines length, hand speed, and concussive power in a way that has drawn comparisons to a young middleweight contender on the verge of arriving. Philadelphia trainer Stephen Edwards, who watched Hernandez defeat his fighter Kyrone Davis last May, told BoxingScene that Hernandez may already be the best middleweight in the world.

Terrell Gausha, the 2012 U.S. Olympian, is the kind of opponent who provides a meaningful answer to the hype. The 38-year-old has shared the ring with Erislandy Lara, Austin Trout, and Elijah Garcia, among others, and has consistently brought competitive effort even in defeat. If Hernandez handles Gausha with the kind of authority his talent suggests, a world title shot becomes a near-term reality in a middleweight division that is suddenly loaded with compelling matchups.

Hovhannisyan (9-0, 8 KOs) vs. Navarro (15-3, 13 KOs) — Heavyweight, 10 Rounds (PPV Opener)

Gurgen “Big Gug” Hovhannisyan is a 6-foot-7, 290-pound Armenian heavyweight trained by Hall of Fame cornerman Joe Goossen. At 28, Hovhannisyan is still developing but has shown legitimate tools — he stopped Michael Polite Coffie in six rounds at Barclays Center in 2022 and has continued to add knockouts at a steady clip. His majority decision win over Patrick Mailata in 2024, where he fought through illness and adversity, may have been the most instructive outing of his young career.

Cesar Navarro, 26, from Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico, brings a 15-3 record with 13 knockouts. He is a significant step down in opposition from the Frank Sanchez bout originally slated for this slot, but Hovhannisyan needs rounds against willing opponents as he works toward the upper tier of the heavyweight division. Goossen has spoken about wanting his fighter to develop the footwork and ring IQ of a middleweight despite his massive frame — this is the kind of fight where that development should be visible.

Garcia (17-1, 13 KOs) vs. Newman II (18-3-1, 11 KOs) — Super Middleweight, 10 Rounds (Prelims Headliner)

Elijah Garcia headlines the prelims in a bout moved from the PPV portion of the card following the Sanchez-Torrez postponement. The 22-year-old from Glendale, Arizona, is a fourth-generation fighter who turned professional at 16 after winning a U.S. National Championship in the amateurs. Garcia’s early career has been marked by legitimate knockout power — his fourth-round demolition of previously unbeaten Amilcar Vidal in 2023 announced him as a name to watch — and a willingness to be tested. His lone loss, a split decision to Kyrone Davis in June 2024, came after he missed weight, and he rebounded with a split decision over Terrell Gausha last March.

Kevin Newman II, 34, fights out of Las Vegas and is trained by Roy Jones Jr. The former Mayweather Promotions fighter holds a WBA-NABA super middleweight title and has experience that could test Garcia’s composure. Newman is a boxer-puncher who has never been stopped, and while he lacks Garcia’s upside, he represents a credible measuring stick for a young fighter still climbing.

What This Card Means for PBC

This is PBC’s first pay-per-view of 2026 and, by the promotion’s own admission, the start of an ambitious spring schedule that includes David Benavidez headlining a Cinco de Mayo card on May 2. Two major PPV events in five weeks would represent the kind of output PBC’s critics have called for since the move from Showtime to Amazon Prime Video. The main event is a quality championship fight with genuine stylistic intrigue. The undercard, while reshuffled after the Sanchez-Torrez fallout, still features prospects and contenders in competitive matchups — particularly Hernandez-Gausha and Tellez-Mendoza, both of which carry real divisional implications.

Whether the $74.99 price tag delivers value will ultimately depend on the fights themselves. On paper, Fundora-Thurman has the ingredients for a memorable night: a towering champion with a chin question, a proud veteran with everything to prove, and the weight of a division waiting to see who emerges as its undisputed face.