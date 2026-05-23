The undercard supporting Oleksandr Usyk against Rico Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza on Saturday produced four early stoppages and two one-sided title decisions, with Hamzah Sheeraz and Frank Sanchez delivering the night’s most decisive finishes.

Hamzah Sheeraz stops Alem Begic for vacant WBO super-middleweight title

Sheeraz claimed his first world title with a second-round knockout of Alem Begic, capturing the vacant WBO super-middleweight belt in the chief support bout. The 26-year-old Briton hurt Begic early and closed the show with a body shot in the second round, with referee Luis Pabon counting out the German after he attempted to rise, according to World Boxing News.

The win followed Sheeraz’s fifth-round stoppage of Edgar Berlanga in his super-middleweight debut last year. Begic, 39, was challenging for a world title for the first time.

Jack Catterall outpoints Shakhram Giyasov for WBA welterweight title

Jack Catterall produced one of the more polished performances of his career, taking a wide unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Shakhram Giyasov to win the vacant WBA “regular” welterweight title. The scorecards read 119-108, 118-109 and 116-111.

The Chorley southpaw dropped Giyasov in the opening round and controlled the contest behind his jab, movement and counter punching across twelve rounds. Catterall improved to 33-2 (14 KOs), while Giyasov suffered the first loss of his career and fell to 17-1 (10 KOs). The result positions Catterall for a potential meeting with WBA “super” champion Rolando Romero, who was elevated to that designation days before the card.

Frank Sanchez knocks out Richard Torrez Jr. in IBF eliminator

Frank Sanchez handed Richard Torrez Jr. his first professional defeat, stopping the unbeaten American with a counter right hand in the second round of their IBF heavyweight final eliminator. The finish came at the 55-second mark.

Sanchez, a +270 underdog, controlled distance behind the jab before timing the finishing blow against the pressing Torrez. The 33-year-old Cuban moved to 26-1 (19 KOs); Torrez, the 2020 Olympic silver medalist, dropped to 14-1 (12 KOs). The victory installs Sanchez in the IBF mandatory position. Sanchez called out Usyk afterward, saying his team had waited for the opportunity and taken it.

Mizuki Hiruta retains super-flyweight titles over Mai Soliman

Mizuki Hiruta retained her Ring Magazine and WBO female super-flyweight titles with a unanimous decision over Egyptian-born Australian Mai Soliman. The judges scored the ten-round bout 99-91 and 98-92 twice.

Hiruta, now 11-0, controlled most of the fight with footwork and volume before weathering a Soliman rally in the eighth round. Soliman fell to 10-2.

Benjamin Mendes Tani upsets Daniel Lapin

In the night’s other upset, Benjamin Mendes Tani stopped previously unbeaten Daniel Lapin in the fourth round to claim the WBA Gold, WBO International and IBF Inter-Continental light-heavyweight titles. Tani dropped the 6-foot-6 Ukrainian southpaw three times before referee Danrex Tapdasan halted the bout at 1:35 of the fourth.

Lapin, the younger brother of Team Usyk head coach Sergey Lapin, entered the fight favored and dropped to 13-1.

Full Glory in Giza undercard results

Hamzah Sheeraz def. Alem Begic, KO 2 (WBO super-middleweight title). Jack Catterall def. Shakhram Giyasov, UD 12 (WBA welterweight title). Frank Sanchez def. Richard Torrez Jr., KO 2 (IBF heavyweight eliminator). Mizuki Hiruta def. Mai Soliman, UD 10 (Ring Magazine and WBO female super-flyweight titles). Benjamin Mendes Tani def. Daniel Lapin, TKO 4 (light-heavyweight titles). Jamar Talley def. Basem Mamdouh, KO 2 (cruiserweight). Sultan Almohammed def. Dedy Imprax, KO 1 (lightweight). Mahmoud Mobark def. Ali Sserunkuma, UD (cruiserweight). Omar Hikal def. Michael Kalyalya, KO 3 (welterweight).