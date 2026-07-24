Errol Spence Jr. (28-1, 22 KOs) and Tim Tszyu (27-3, 18 KOs) came face to face for the final time before fight night at Thursday’s last press conference in Sydney, where both men predicted an eventful evening ahead of Saturday’s Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view at Afterpay Arena. The four-fight card streams live on Prime Video and DAZN beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Saturday, July 25, U.S. date and time, and is also available through traditional cable and satellite outlets and PPV.com. The full press conference replay is available on the Premier Boxing Champions YouTube channel.

Spence is fighting for the first time since July 2023, when Terence Crawford stopped him in the ninth round of their undisputed welterweight title bout. The former unified IBF, WBA and WBC welterweight champion, now trained by Ronnie Shields, arrived in Australia last week to end the layoff in his opponent’s hometown. Tszyu, the former WBO super welterweight champion, has won two straight since his October 2024 loss to Bakhram Murtazaliev, most recently a shutout decision over Denis Nurja in April.

“I’m feeling great. Sydney has been great to me. I’m happy to be here and ready to put on a great show,” Spence said. “I’m gonna get the best Tim Tszyu. He’s been training hard and he’s extremely focused. He knows his back is against the wall. So he’s gotta come with it all.”

“He says he’s gonna press me and put his will on me. That’s his style. I’m gonna be one of the best versions of me. I’m focused and I’ve been training hard. I’m ready to go,” he continued. “I don’t think he’s gonna be reckless, but he’s definitely gonna come at me and try to force his will on me.”

“Everybody comes in there to hurt the other guy. My plan is always to impose my will, beat them up and hopefully stop them. If the opportunity is there, I’m definitely gonna take it,” Spence said. “I see his mentality. He’s coming in no holds barred and ready to fight. He’s the pride of Australia and he’s coming to defend it.”

Spence also addressed the questions surrounding his return after nearly three years out of the ring.

“There are definitely a lot of questions about how I’m gonna come back. I’m ready and I’ve been training hard. There’s no pressure on me, because I’m not trying to prove something to anybody. I’m looking to prove to myself that I still have it,” he said. “This is gonna be a very entertaining fight. If you’ve seen my fights, you know that’s what I do. He’s always in entertaining fights, so it makes for a perfect clash. I see myself being victorious.”

“I’m gonna put on a great show. We’re gonna both come to fight and I guarantee you it’s gonna end early,” Spence said.

Tszyu, who has never lost on home soil, framed the event as a moment for Australian boxing.

“This is a big occasion for Australia. We’ve got a great boxing history and we’re still growing and I’m glad to be representing this nation in a U.S. vs. Australia event like this,” Tszyu said. “Compared to going to Las Vegas, being this close to home is refreshing. I definitely feel the love from the Australian public and I’m blessed to be in this position.”

“Years ago I remember watching Spence while I was fighting at small venues. Here we are years later and I get to do what I’ve always wanted. I get to fight a legend who’s come to Australia. I’ve got super confidence that I’m gonna beat him,” he said. “Errol is Errol. He does things his own way. I respect what he’s done and achieved, but there comes times in people’s journey where they’ve had enough. I think I’ve picked the right time to face Errol. But he’s supremely confident, so this should be a good fight.”

“I want to punch him everywhere as hard as I can. It’s not personal, but of course I want to make this his last fight. Of course,” Tszyu said.

“When the timing is right, it’s right. I feel like this is the perfect timing for a perfect story. I’ve had my failures in my career, but I’ve always been able to bounce back and keep grinding. It’s the pursuit of achieving something hard. I think this is the biggest test of my life since I was a young kid. I’ve always fought for a moment like this,” he continued. “This doesn’t feel like a normal fight. This is a Super Bowl fight for me. I hope he’s feeling the same thing, because when we collide, it’s gonna be a great fight for the fans.”

“We’ve got two stars that have attributes that should make this an incredible fight. I’m coming to make a fight that people will be talking about for years and years to come,” Tszyu said.

In the co-main event, two-division world champion Stephen Fulton Jr. (23-2, 8 KOs) meets Australian former title challenger Liam Wilson (18-3, 10 KOs) at super featherweight. Fulton was added to the card in June alongside Jermall Charlo, who has since been removed from his scheduled bout with Koen Mazoudier after Australian immigration officials denied him a visa, according to a report from Yahoo Sports.

“I’m still gonna be a dog in that ring. I know that he’s gonna come to fight. I don’t see anything special. I’m just ready,” Fulton said. “I’m ready to get down and dirty. I want to rumble. We’re gonna make this a fight.”

“I’ve prepared for the best version of Fulton and I hope that he’s prepared for the best version of me. I’m ready for whoever, wherever,” Wilson said. “As a young kid I’ve always imagined myself in these big fights. To have a top fighter on my resume like Stephen Fulton, it means the world to me. I can get out of bed for any fight, but this is a really big one. Just make sure you tune in and see what I’m gonna do.”

Undefeated prospect Ahmad Reda (8-0, 6 KOs) and Australian Olympian Paul Fleming (28-1-2, 18 KOs) also faced off ahead of their 10-round lightweight bout, and neither held back at the podium.

“I’ve had the best preparation of my career and I can’t wait to get into the ring. At the end of the day, the talk doesn’t matter. We’re gonna jump in that ring and he’s gonna get knocked out,” Reda said. “I’m prettier than this guy, I’ve got a better mullet, I’m faster than him, I’m stronger than him, how’s he gonna beat me? He’s running on old legs. He’s got no chance.”

“It’s all fun and games right now. Ahmad has to have a little bit of animosity to get himself motivated. If he wants to talk, I’ll talk too. Let’s have some fun,” Fleming responded. “This is gonna be a cracker, that’s for sure. I’ve never been in a boring fight and so far he hasn’t as well. He’s never been in there with someone as experienced as me. He’s got a different opponent in front of me. Let’s get it done brother. I wish you all the best, but you’re out of your league.”

The pay-per-view opens with a 10-round middleweight bout between unbeaten Australian Olympian Callum Peters (7-0, 6 KOs) and fellow undefeated Ivan Actis (13-0-1, 9 KOs) of Argentina.

“I’m super excited to be on this amazing card. It’s a tremendous opportunity. I feel at home in the ring and I can’t wait to show what I can do,” Peters said. “I’m always in front of you and making you think of what you’re gonna do next. If you’re not thinking, you make mistakes and you get caught. I want to put you in the red zone and make you uncomfortable. I’m thinking I’m gonna get an early stoppage with a body shot. Specifically to the liver. I’ve been training all my life on that shot. It’s a hard shot to come back from.”

“He’s making a big mistake. I’m a tough opponent and I’m not coming here to waste my time,” Actis said. “I feel very strong and I’m looking forward to this opportunity to represent Argentina on a huge stage. I’m a fighter who likes to come forward and show what I can do.”

The event is promoted by No Limit Boxing and The Rose Brothers, Man Down Promotions and TGB Promotions.