Errol Spence Jr. (28-1, 22 KOs) touched down in Sydney on Thursday morning local time, nine days before his super welterweight showdown with Tim Tszyu (27-3, 18 KOs) on Saturday, July 25 at Afterpay Arena. The bout headlines a PBC Pay-Per-View available in the United States on Prime Video and DAZN.

The former unified welterweight champion arrived from Los Angeles alongside trainer Ronnie Shields after a 15-hour flight. The pair was greeted at Sydney Airport with a Welcome to Country ceremony arranged by No Limit Boxing’s Rose Brothers, the Indigenous Australian siblings who have promoted Tszyu throughout his career.

“It was dope, man, getting welcomed by the Aborigines as soon as I came out after a long flight,” Spence said. “I’m happy about it. It woke me up a little bit.”

Spence, a Dallas native, made clear he does not view the trip as a disadvantage.

“I’m going to enjoy it a lot down here. It’ll be a dope event. Hopefully when I come out, not everyone will boo me and I’ll put on a great show. I’m the big fish. I’m going to take over his backyard.”

The fight marks Spence’s first appearance since his ninth-round stoppage loss to Terence Crawford in July 2023, a layoff of three years. Tszyu, the former WBO junior middleweight champion, has won back-to-back decisions over Anthony Velazquez and Denis Nurja since his July 2025 loss to Sebastian Fundora.

Charlo, Fulton Featured on Undercard

The pay-per-view portion of the card features three additional bouts. Jermall Charlo (34-0, 23 KOs), the undefeated former two-division champion, faces Australia’s Koen Mazoudier (15-4-1, 6 KOs) in a 10-round super middleweight bout. Stephen Fulton Jr. (23-2, 8 KOs), a former champion at 122 and 126 pounds, meets Australian former title challenger Liam Wilson (18-3, 10 KOs) at super featherweight.

Undefeated Australian Olympian Callum Peters (7-0, 6 KOs) opens the broadcast in a 10-round middleweight contest against Ivan Ricardo Actis (13-0-1, 9 KOs) of Argentina.

The event is promoted by No Limit Boxing and The Rose Brothers, Man Down Promotions and TGB Promotions. In addition to Prime Video, where the pay-per-view can be purchased without a Prime membership, the telecast will be available through traditional cable and satellite outlets, PPV.com and DAZN.