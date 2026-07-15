Paramount+ and Zuffa Boxing announced today that Ryan Garcia (25-2, 20 KOs) will put his welterweight world title on the line against England’s Conor Benn (25-1, 14 KOs) on September 12 over Mexican Independence Day Weekend, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The entire Garcia vs. Benn card will stream exclusively on Paramount+ at no additional cost to subscribers worldwide (excluding UK & Ireland.)

“This is such a great fight,” said UFC President and CEO Dana White. “Conor Benn has won 26 of his 27 professional fights and is coming off a big win in the U.K. earlier this year. Ryan Garcia is one of the biggest stars in boxing and a world champion. These guys are in their prime, and it’s a fight they’ve both wanted for a long time. They’ll come face-to-face for the first time today before stepping into the ring on September 12 during Mexican Independence Day weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The energy in that place will be incredible.”

“For decades, Mexican Independence Day weekend has served as the main stage for some of the most highly anticipated boxing matches in the sport. Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn will author the next chapter in this tradition and we are thrilled to bring this premium live event to audiences around the globe,” said Efrain Miron, EVP, Head of Content Strategy and Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer at Paramount.

Garcia headlines boxing’s premier Mexican Independence Day weekend event for the first time in his career, returning to T-Mobile Arena where he captured the title over Mario Barrios in February.

Benn enters his toughest test yet — challenging for his first world title off a decisive win over two-time world champion Regis Prograis in his Zuffa Boxing debut.

Garcia and Benn face off this evening ahead of ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 329 in Las Vegas

Additional event details to be announced in the coming weeks.

***

About Paramount, a Skydance Corporation

Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a leading, next‑generation global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. The Company’s portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, CBS, CBS News, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, SHOWTIME®, Paramount+, Pluto TV, Skydance Animation, Film, Television, and Interactive/Games, and the newly established Paramount Sports Entertainment. For more information, please visit www.paramount.com.

@ParamountPlus

@PeakParamount

#ParamountPlus