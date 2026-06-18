Two-division world champions Jermall Charlo and Stephen Fulton Jr. have been added to the Spence vs. Tszyu undercard, a Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view set for Saturday, July 25 (U.S. date) at Afterpay Arena in Sydney, Australia. The event streams live on Prime Video, available for purchase regardless of Prime membership, and will also be sold through cable and satellite providers and PPV.com, according to a release issued by Swanson Communications on behalf of the promoters.

Three undercard bouts will precede the super welterweight main event between former unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. and former WBO super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu. The card is co-promoted by No Limit Boxing and The Rose Brothers, Man Down Promotions and TGB Promotions.

“It’s an honor to headline the greatest fight card ever assembled in Australia,” Tszyu said. “Errol Spence Jr. is a legend of this sport, one of the greatest to ever do it.”

Charlo vs. Mazoudier

Charlo (34-0, 23 KOs) meets Australia’s Koen Mazoudier (15-4-1, 6 KOs) in a 10-round super middleweight bout, his second straight appearance at 168 pounds. The Houston native, a former champion at 154 and 160 pounds, returned from a lengthy layoff in May 2025 to stop Thomas LaManna in six rounds. Trained by Ronnie Shields, Charlo first won a world title in 2015 with a knockout of Cornelius Bundrage and later held the WBC middleweight title, with wins over Sergiy Derevyanchenko, Matt Korobov and Hugo Centeno Jr.

“It feels great to be back in the ring and to take my talents Down Under to Australia,” Charlo said. “Koen Mazoudier is going to be looking to make a name off me, but he underestimates how hungry I am.”

Mazoudier, a 30-year-old from Blacktown, New South Wales, turned professional in 2018 and enters on a three-fight winning streak. His 2024 loss to Nikita Tszyu, the younger brother of Tim Tszyu, was within two points on two judges’ cards when the bout ended in the ninth round. He avenged an earlier defeat to Wade Ryan with a unanimous-decision win in 2022.

“I know I’m the underdog. Everyone knows I’m the underdog. I don’t care,” Mazoudier said. “I’m coming to spoil the party and dethrone a legend. I’ve never taken a backward step in my life.”

Fulton vs. Wilson

Fulton (23-2, 8 KOs) faces Australian contender Liam Wilson (18-3, 10 KOs) in a 10-round super featherweight bout. The West Philadelphia native, a former champion at 122 and 126 pounds, is coming off a December decision loss to WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster. In his prior outing, Fulton defeated longtime rival Brandon Figueroa in a February rematch to capture the WBC featherweight title. He also traveled to Japan in July 2023 to challenge Naoya Inoue, losing in the eighth round, and first won a world title by taking the super bantamweight belt from Angelo Leo in January 2021.

“This fight is to show that I am nowhere near finished and to redeem myself after my last performance,” Fulton said. “I let my fans and peers down in my last fight, as well as myself, so this is me coming back out strong.”

Wilson, a 30-year-old from Redcliffe, Queensland, rides a five-fight winning streak and opened 2026 with a knockout of Rodex Piala in January. He has shared the ring with elite competition, dropping former champion Emanuel Navarrete in the fourth round of their 2023 world title fight and challenging Oscar Valdez in 2024.

“Fulton has been a champion in two divisions. I respect that,” Wilson said. “But I’m ‘Mr. Damage.’ I don’t do easy nights and I don’t do backward steps.”

Peters Opens the Telecast

The pay-per-view opens with Australian middleweight prospect Callum Peters (7-0, 6 KOs) in a 10-round bout against an opponent to be announced. Peters represented Australia at the 2024 Olympics and turned professional in December 2024. He recorded six consecutive knockouts before going the 10-round distance for the first time in May, when he defeated Joeshon James, then 10-1-2, by wide margins on all three scorecards.