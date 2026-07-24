Adrien Broner (35-5-1, 24 KOs) is facing a civil lawsuit in Los Angeles alleging sexual battery, assault, defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The complaint, filed by a woman named Havana Saint and first reported by TMZ, also names streamer Nurideen Shabazz, known as DeenTheGreat, as a defendant, along with the streaming platform Kick.

The suit accuses the two men of “extreme and outrageous conduct exceeding all bounds tolerated in a civilized society” during a series of livestreamed events between June 2 and June 8, according to the complaint. The Daily Mail also reported on the filing.

Saint alleges Broner invited her and several friends to an after-party on June 2 and encouraged her to drink heavily. When she became too intoxicated to drive home, she says she accepted his offer to stay the night at the residence where the party was held. During that stay, she claims, Broner repeatedly pressured her into sexual acts, exposed himself, and grabbed her hand in an attempt to force contact. She says she refused multiple times and told him she was not interested in men and “preferred women,” per the complaint.

Saint says she returned to the home the following day, June 3, and alleges Broner was angry that nothing sexual had happened the night before. She claims he tried to drag her upstairs, which she says she “expressly refused.” The complaint states she laughed at points during these incidents, but only to conceal fear and discomfort.

On June 8, Saint says she encountered Broner again at a separate livestream content residence in Los Angeles County. After she became intoxicated, she alleges, Broner “physically pulled or dragged” her from the house and pressured her to come to his Encino home, where she says she again declined to have sex with him. She and her friends stayed the night, and the next morning, she claims, Broner doused her with ice water while on a live stream, causing humiliation and emotional distress.

Saint says she and Broner never had sex, but alleges he made comments on a live stream suggesting they had, including saying at one point that she had “made him c**.” She accuses Shabazz of defaming her by telling his livestream audience she had slept with multiple people at the content residence. Kick is being sued for negligence, with the complaint alleging the platform failed to remove content involving Saint or act on the conduct of the two streamers.

Broner learned of the report in real time. The 36-year-old was streaming with DeenTheGreat on Thursday when an associate flagged TMZ’s story, and TMZ reported that Broner and his friends joked about the situation on air. In the clip, which spread quickly on X, Broner read the report aloud, saying, “It says somebody is suing me for sexual battery.” When someone off camera asked whether he had beaten somebody, Broner replied, “I don’t know,” and laughed.

Adrien Broner reacts to TMZ reporting he’s being sued for sexual battery and assault — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 23, 2026

Broner has not filed a formal legal response to the suit, and TMZ said it reached out to him for comment. Broner has faced legal trouble on this front before. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and unlawful restraint in Cleveland stemming from a 2018 nightclub incident and received probation.

The alleged incidents took place several weeks before Broner began the 45-day Locked-In-A-Thon livestream he launched with DeenTheGreat on July 8, a training-focused stream that had marked a turn from the run of appearances earlier this year that drew concern from across the boxing community. Broner, a former four-division world champion, has not fought since a June 2024 loss to Blair Cobbs, though he has said on stream that his training with DeenTheGreat would spark a comeback.