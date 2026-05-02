A series of livestream appearances by Adrien Broner over the past two weeks has drawn growing concern from across the boxing community, with the former four-division world champion appearing intoxicated on camera, asking a cameraman for Uber money, and being publicly addressed by current WBC welterweight titleholder Ryan Garcia.

Broner, 36, has appeared repeatedly on streams hosted by Kick personality Deen the Great in late April. The clip that drew the widest reaction was posted to X by My Mixtapez on April 29 and shows Broner telling a cameraman, “I don’t got bread,” before asking him to cover the cost of an Uber ride home and adding, “I’ll make sure you get it back.”

A Pattern of Clips

The Uber video is one of several from the same run of streams. Athlon Sports reported that earlier in the same stream cycle Broner had told viewers, “I’m rich already, gang” and “I make my own millions,” a contrast that drove much of the reaction online.

Other clips circulated on Instagram and X show Broner shaving his beard in exchange for one of Deen the Great’s chains, an attempted kiss that was rejected by a woman on camera, and tense exchanges with Deen and members of his crew. According to Athlon Sports, an April 17 stream segment from Las Vegas drew significant concern after Broner was physically prevented from getting behind the wheel of a car following a long night out, then squared up with multiple men in a parking lot before backing down. The same report noted Broner had posted Instagram videos in tears earlier on that trip.

World Boxing News, in a piece headlined “‘Pimped Out for Content’ Claim Lays Adrien Broner’s Struggles Bare,” wrote that the reaction to the streams had shifted from jokes to something more serious in real time, and questioned whether the appearances were helping Broner or simply broadcasting his personal life.

Ryan Garcia’s Message

Garcia quoted the Uber clip on X on April 30 and addressed Broner directly.

“Sad to see, AB if you see this call me,” Garcia wrote. “Let’s get you situated. No need to keep drinking. Let’s be better. Not judging let’s lock in.”

Garcia, 27, has spoken publicly about his own battles with alcohol and mental health over the past two years.

Documented Financial History

Broner’s financial and legal issues have been documented for years. He pleaded guilty in 2018 to misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident at a Cleveland nightclub, and a related civil judgment of roughly $830,000 followed in the same matter. ESPN reported in 2021 that Broner was ordered to jail in Cuyahoga County after failing to enroll in a court-ordered alcohol treatment program tied to that probation. Athlon Sports cited a 2020 judgment of $783,000 that resulted in Broner publicly asking Instagram followers to send him $10, and reported that by 2025 he had acknowledged having no money and had been selling Instagram promotions to generate income.

Inactive Since 2024

Broner (35-5-1, 24 KOs) has not fought since a unanimous decision loss to Blair Cobbs in June 2024 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Cobbs dropped Broner with a left hand in the second round, with the judges scoring the bout 97-91, 96-93, and 96-93.

World Boxing News reported in November 2025 that Broner had returned to the gym after a 17-month layoff, but no comeback opponent or date has been confirmed. During the recent run of streams, Broner stated training with Deen the Great would spark a comeback, according to World Boxing News.

Broner has not publicly responded to Garcia’s message.