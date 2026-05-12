Adrien Broner has spent the last several weeks live on Kick alongside streamer DeenTheGreat, with former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson dropping in on a stream posted roughly ten hours before publication. For boxing fans not plugged into the streaming world, the quotes have done most of the talking. All of these came from the Kick streams or the social posts tied to them.

Broner On Getting Verified

DeenTheGreat helped Broner get his verified badge on Kick. Broner’s reaction:

“Now you can make the same money from streaming that you did from boxing.”

Broner On The Money

“I’m rich already, gang.”

“I make my own millions.”

One viewer contribution alone during the streams was worth $15,000.

Broner On Child Support

“I only pay $17,000 per month.”

Broner On The Uber Ride

To DeenTheGreat’s cameraman, on the same stream cycle as the “I’m rich already, gang” line:

“I don’t got bread.”

“I’ll make sure you get it back.”

Broner On Getting Rejected

After a woman leaned toward the camera lens instead of accepting a kiss from him on a DeenTheGreat stream:

“She gonna be a b***h, I leave, bro.”

“I don’t play with women.”

“I’m really him, bro.”

“I don’t care how beautiful a woman is, none of that, bro.”

Broner In The Car

Visibly intoxicated after the 14-hour Kick livestream that included confrontations outside OMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Palace, when his wife suggested they go home:

“I slapped the s*** out you, bruh.”

Broner On Himself

The old self-coined nickname, resurfaced on stream:

“Anybody can get it. Africans, Americans, Dominicans, Mexicans.”

Broner On The Comeback

Broner has not fought since June 2024. Asked on stream whether the camp with DeenTheGreat was real:

“Training with Deen is going to spark the comeback.”

Ryan Garcia, On X

WBC welterweight titleholder Ryan Garcia quoted the Uber clip on X.

“Sad to see, AB if you see this call me. Let’s get you situated. No need to keep drinking. Let’s be better. Not judging let’s lock in.”

The Outside Read

From a piece headlined “Adrien Broner Is About to Make the Worst Decision of His Life,” published May 11:

“The concern is no longer whether Broner can make money outside boxing. He clearly can. The concern is whether turning his real life into permanent content while battling alcoholism is about to push him even further away from stability.”

The Catch-Up For Non-Streamers

Broner (35-5-1, 24 KOs) has not fought since a unanimous decision loss to Blair Cobbs in June 2024 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The judges scored that bout 97-91, 96-93 and 96-93. World Boxing News reported in November 2025 that Broner had returned to the gym after a 17-month layoff. No comeback opponent or date has been announced. Rampage Jackson’s appearance on the AdrienBroner Kick channel, posted via the official YouTube account, is the latest crossover moment from a run that started with a verification badge and has not slowed down since.