The Creed film franchise is expanding into television. Prime Video has ordered Delphi, a drama series set inside the fictional Los Angeles boxing gym that has served as the training ground for both Apollo and Adonis Creed across the Rocky and Creed film universes.

The streamer announced the series order during Amazon’s annual upfront presentation in May 2025, with Variety reporting the show will follow young boxers training at the Delphi Boxing Academy. A premiere date has not been set, and Prime Video has not announced a main cast.

The Creative Team

Michael B. Jordan, who has played Adonis Creed across all three Creed feature films, will executive produce the series through his Outlier Society banner alongside Liz Raposo. Marco Ramírez, whose television credits include Netflix’s Daredevil and The Defenders, will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Irwin Winkler, David Winkler, and Charles Winkler will also executive produce for Winkler Films, the longtime producing entity behind the Rocky and Creed features.

According to Deadline, conversations between Jordan’s Outlier Society and Amazon about building out a Creed television universe began roughly two years before the series order. Outlier Society holds a first-look film deal and an overall television deal with Amazon MGM Studios. A potential Creed-related anime project has also been discussed but remains separate from Delphi.

The Premise

Prime Video has billed the show as the first live-action series extension of the Creed universe. The Delphi Boxing Academy, established in franchise canon as a Los Angeles gym founded by Tony “Duke” Evers and later run by his son Tony “Little Duke” Evers, has appeared in both the Rocky films and the Creed trilogy. Plot specifics beyond the gym setting have not been disclosed.

Speaking at the upfront, Jordan said the series “stays true to what the Rocky and Creed franchise is all about: hard work, determination, fighting for something bigger than yourself,” per Deadline. He added that the show would introduce “new fighters that will walk into the Delphi.”

Franchise Context

The Creed films, themselves a spinoff of the Rocky franchise, have grossed more than $660 million worldwide across three releases, in 2015, 2018, and 2023, according to Deadline. A fourth Creed feature is in development.

Delphi is part of a broader Amazon MGM strategy of mining the studio’s catalog for streaming series following its 2022 acquisition of MGM. The series will be available to Prime Video subscribers across the streamer’s global footprint when it premieres.