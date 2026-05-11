Bruin Capital has acquired a minority stake in Matchroom Holdings Ltd., the parent company of UK-based sports promotion and media group Matchroom Sport. The deal was announced on May 11, 2026, and values the business at more than £1 billion, or roughly $1.36 billion to $1.4 billion. The stake has been reported at 15 percent.

The Hearn family retains majority ownership and full operational control. Eddie Hearn continues as Group Chairman and Barry Hearn remains Founder and President. Bruin Capital will take a seat on Matchroom’s board of directors. Financial terms beyond the reported stake size and valuation were not disclosed.

Hearns and Pyne on the Partnership

The companies described the arrangement as a strategic alliance intended to accelerate Matchroom’s growth, particularly in the United States, through expanded digital distribution, data capabilities, and direct-to-consumer engagement.

“We have built this business over more than forty years by staying independent and focused on execution,” Barry Hearn said in the announcement. “In Bruin, we found a partner that understands how to grow sports businesses at scale and can help us take the next step without changing how we operate.”

Eddie Hearn added: “The opportunity for Matchroom in the United States and globally continues to grow. This partnership with Bruin gives us the ability to accelerate that expansion and build on the platform we have created.”

George Pyne, founder and CEO of Bruin Capital, said: “Barry, Eddie, and the Matchroom team have built one of the most important independent sports businesses in the world. Matchroom sits at the intersection of live events, global media rights, and premium sports intellectual property, and we see significant opportunities ahead, particularly in the United States.”

Inside Matchroom

Founded in 1982 by Barry Hearn in Brentwood, Essex, Matchroom is a privately held sports rights, promotion, and broadcasting company. Its portfolio includes the Professional Darts Corporation, Matchroom Boxing and Matchroom Boxing USA, the World Snooker Tour, and Matchroom Multi-Sport and Matchroom Media. The company stages more than 600 event days annually and distributes over 2,400 hours of original programming worldwide.

Matchroom’s roster of represented athletes includes Anthony Joshua, Katie Taylor, Jaron Ennis, Jesse Rodriguez, and darts player Luke Littler. For the financial year ending June 30, 2025, the company reported turnover of approximately £225.5 million, or about $306.7 million, and post-tax profits of £44 million, or roughly $59.8 million. Recent business milestones include an expanded global boxing rights agreement with DAZN valued at around $1 billion.

Inside Bruin Capital

Bruin Capital, founded in 2015 by Pyne, a former IMG and NASCAR executive, is a global investment platform focused on sports, media, marketing, entertainment, and related technology. Headquartered in Westchester County, New York, the firm backs founder-led businesses with international reach and scalable models, emphasizing technology, content, and services providers rather than team ownership.

The firm recently closed a $1 billion fund, its largest to date, with investors including Josh Harris’s 26North and TJC. Its portfolio includes Box to Box Films, TGI Sport, AS1, Full Swing, and FairPlay Sports Media. Previous exits include On Location, sold to Endeavor, and Two Circles. Bruin operates across more than 100 offices in 21 countries.

Background and Strategic Outlook

The deal follows earlier discussions in 2022 with private equity firms KKR, CVC, and Searchlight that did not result in transactions, as well as a 2024 minority investment by Pitch International focused on media rights and events. Barry Hearn pointed to a significant push into the American market, where Bruin’s experience in broadcasting, streaming, and platform scaling is expected to assist Matchroom’s expansion. Additional stated growth targets include darts distribution on platforms such as Peacock and continued snooker growth in China.

The companies positioned the investment as a new phase for Matchroom, allowing the business to leverage its live sports intellectual property without ceding operational control, while giving Bruin exposure to a cash-flow-positive platform in the global sports media market.