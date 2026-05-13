Colombian authorities are investigating the death of professional boxer Yeiner Andrés Gómez Sandoval, whose dismembered remains were recovered from the Magdalena River near Soledad, in the Atlántico department, on May 11. The discovery came roughly a day after Gómez Sandoval competed in his first professional bout in Barranquilla.

According to reporting by Colombian outlets and wire coverage picked up by The Sun and the Daily Express, fishermen found a torso and additional remains floating in the river. The Policía Nacional confirmed the body was identified by the boxer’s mother through several distinctive tattoos, including a snake across the torso, a dragon’s head on the shoulder, his brother Cristian’s name on the neck, and a heart on the chest.

The Fight and the Disappearance

Gómez Sandoval, listed as 28 by some outlets and 25 by others, fought in the main event of the WBA Future Champions Colombia card at the Cuadrilátero gym in Barranquilla on May 9. He lost a unanimous decision to Leider Galvis in what was his professional debut. His record and bout history are listed on BoxRec.

Local reports indicate Gómez Sandoval returned home to the Carrizal neighborhood of Barranquilla after the fight, spent time with family, and was last seen leaving the residence later that day. He did not return.

Trainer’s Account

His trainer, Miguel Ángel Guzmán, told Colombian media he was unaware of any threats made against the fighter and had no information suggesting Gómez Sandoval was involved in a dispute. Guzmán described him as focused on building a professional career following the debut loss.

No motive has been publicly established by investigators, and as of reporting, no arrests have been announced. Authorities in Atlántico are treating the case as a homicide.

Investigation

The Fiscalía General de la Nación and the Policía Nacional are leading the inquiry. Forensic teams are working to determine a timeline between the boxer’s last confirmed sighting and the recovery of the remains. Investigators have not disclosed whether they are pursuing specific leads connected to the boxing card, his personal life, or organized crime activity in the region.

Barranquilla and the surrounding Atlántico department have seen elevated rates of violent crime in recent years, with the Magdalena River figuring into multiple previous homicide cases documented by Colombian authorities.