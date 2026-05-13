Vasiliy Lomachenko is coming out of retirement and targeting a return to the ring this fall, according to a report from Ring Magazine published May 12. The former three-division world champion, who announced his retirement on June 5, 2025, is now a promotional free agent after his long-standing contract with Top Rank expired on May 12, 2026.

The report, which cited unnamed sources, said Lomachenko is interested only in marquee matchups and does not plan to take a tune-up bout before returning. Lomachenko, 38, has not fought since stopping George Kambosos Jr. in the 11th round on May 12, 2024, in Perth, Australia, to win the IBF lightweight title. He has not publicly confirmed the comeback himself, and no opponent, date, or venue has been announced.

The Top Rank Era Ends

Lomachenko spent his entire professional career under Top Rank, beginning with his 2013 debut. In a statement issued at the time of his retirement, Top Rank chairman Bob Arum said it had been an honor to promote Lomachenko’s career. The Ukrainian finished his 11-plus-year run under the Top Rank banner with a record of 18-3, 12 knockouts, having won world titles at featherweight, super featherweight, and lightweight.

The expiration of that contract changes Lomachenko’s options significantly. As a free agent, he is no longer restricted by promotional alignment and can negotiate directly with any platform, including events tied to Riyadh Season and Saudi-backed promoter Turki Alalshikh, which were not available to him under the previous deal.

Why He Stepped Away

Lomachenko’s retirement followed months of speculation and was tied in part to a back injury that had disrupted training. Veteran boxing reporter Dan Rafael reported in June 2025 that Lomachenko had been sidelined with the injury and had been contemplating retirement for months before making it official in a pair of social media videos, one in Ukrainian and one in English.

The injury had also derailed a heavily anticipated unification fight with WBA lightweight titleholder Gervonta Davis that had been targeted for November 2024. In his retirement video, Lomachenko said he was grateful for both his victories and defeats and had gained clarity about his direction outside of boxing.

According to the Ring Magazine report, Lomachenko’s back condition has improved during his time away from the sport.

Reactions From Potential Opponents

Two of the lightweight division’s biggest names responded publicly within hours of the report. WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson, who has called for a Lomachenko fight repeatedly over the past four years, reposted the Ring Magazine item on X with a fire emoji. Devin Haney, who defeated Lomachenko by controversial unanimous decision in May 2023, also reacted positively to the news on social media.

The Davis matchup, long the most discussed potential opponent for Lomachenko before his retirement, remains a possibility, though Davis is currently dealing with legal issues outside the ring that could complicate negotiations. Haney has since moved up to welterweight and has spoken about a future move to super welterweight, which would make a rematch with Lomachenko more difficult to arrange at lightweight.

A Changed Division

The lightweight landscape has shifted during Lomachenko’s two-year absence. Stevenson has established himself as the central figure at 135 pounds, and titleholders and contenders such as Raymond Muratalla, Abdullah Mason, William Zepeda, and Jadier Herrera have all moved into prominent positions in the division.

Lomachenko’s amateur record of 396-1, two Olympic gold medals, and three-division professional title résumé make him one of the most accomplished fighters of his generation, but a fall return would put him in the ring at 38 years old after a layoff approaching two and a half years. The report indicated he plans to fight only a small number of times before retiring for good.

No further details have been confirmed.