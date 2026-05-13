Top Rank brings a six-bout card to Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia on Saturday, May 16, with hometown super lightweight Keyshawn Davis headlining against Nahir Albright in a rematch of their disputed 2023 meeting. The card streams live on DAZN beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Main Event: Davis vs Albright 2

Davis (14-0, 10 KOs) returns to his hometown for a twelve-round bout contested at 140 pounds. The Norfolk native and 2020 Olympic silver medalist captured the WBO lightweight title with a fourth-round stoppage of Denys Berinchyk in February 2025. He was scheduled to make his first defense against Edwin De Los Santos last June in Norfolk, but the bout was canceled after Davis missed weight. He has since moved up to 140 pounds, handing Jamaine Ortiz his first TKO defeat in January.

Albright (17-2-1, 7 KOs), a Philadelphia native, has built momentum since his first meeting with Davis. He handed Kelvin Davis his first professional loss last June and battled Frank Martin to a draw in January.

The original 2023 fight was scored a majority decision for Davis, then later overturned to a no-contest.

Speaking at a recent training session at the Top Rank Gym in Las Vegas, Davis addressed the rematch. “I know what I need to do to get prepared. I’m a better Keyshawn now. I’m not up-and-coming any more. I’m a former world champion. And it’s going to show on May 16,” Davis said, per the Top Rank release.

Davis also predicted another stoppage. “Albright’s going to be the fourth guy I stop in a row.”

Co-Feature: Norman vs Wagner

Former welterweight titleholder Brian Norman Jr. (28-1, 22 KOs) faces Canada’s Josh Wagner (19-2, 10 KOs) over ten rounds at 147 pounds.

Undercard

Welterweight Kelvin Davis (15-1, 8 KOs), the 29-year-old older brother of Keyshawn, meets Peter Dobson (17-3, 10 KOs) over ten rounds. Davis is coming off a majority decision loss to Albright last June, a back-and-forth bout that left one scorecard even. He moves up to welterweight for the assignment against Dobson, a 35-year-old Bronx native who has faced Conor Benn in February 2024 and then-unbeaten Jakil Hacket later that year.

Featherweight Yan Santana (16-0, 13 KOs), an unbeaten Dominican contender, faces Cristian Cruz Chacon (24-7-2, 12 KOs) over ten rounds. Santana went 3-0 with one knockout in 2025, including a fifth-round stoppage of Alexis Eduardo Molina in November. Cruz is 2-0-1 since an April 2024 decision loss to Ruben Villa, with a points win over Jeremy Hill last September and a split draw against once-beaten Muhammad Yaquobov in November. No fighter has stopped Cruz.

Broadcast

The four-bout televised portion of the card, featuring Davis-Albright, Norman-Wagner, Davis-Dobson, and Santana-Cruz, streams live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET. The event is promoted by Top Rank in association with RDR Promotions. Tickets remain available at the Scope Arena box office.