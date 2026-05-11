Date: May 10, 2026

Venue: Meta APEX, Las Vegas

Broadcast: Paramount+

Promoter: Zuffa Boxing

Shane Mosley Jr. stopped Serhii Bohachuk in the sixth round of their middleweight main event Saturday night at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, headlining Zuffa Boxing 06 on Paramount+.

The official time of the stoppage was 2:38 of the sixth, with referee Thomas Taylor waving the fight off after a sustained Mosley flurry.

Mosley Jr. def. Bohachuk, TKO 6 (2:38)

Mosley used his jab to control the opening round before Bohachuk landed a sharp right cross in the closing seconds. The Ukrainian found a rhythm by the third, and the bout settled into open exchanges through the fourth, with Mosley landing a right hand at the bell.

In the fifth, Mosley wobbled Bohachuk with another right and Bohachuk answered with two right hands of his own to steady the round. Mosley dropped Bohachuk late in the sixth. Bohachuk beat the count but was hurt, and Mosley followed with a combination that prompted the stoppage.

“I just can’t wait to be king,” Mosley said in the ring, before calling out Irish contender Callum Walsh.

Rodriguez def. Perella, UD 10 (100-89, 98-91, 98-91)

Julian Rodriguez took a wide unanimous decision over James Perella in a welterweight ten-rounder. Perella worked behind his jab and used his reach early before Rodriguez closed the distance. A right-left combination in the fourth dropped Perella for the first time in his professional career. He beat the count, and Rodriguez controlled the remaining rounds without forcing a finish.

Katzourakis def. Rodriguez, UD 10 (99-91, 97-93, 96-94)

Andreas Katzourakis won his Zuffa Boxing debut with a unanimous decision over Misael Rodriguez at middleweight. Rodriguez took the opening round in close exchanges before Katzourakis took over in the second and third, working combinations to the head and body at close range. He maintained the pressure through the middle rounds. Rodriguez tried to turn the fight in the eighth and ninth, and both fighters traded in the tenth.

Mahmutovic def. Monny, SD 8 (75-76, 76-75, 77-74)

Suray Mahmutovic won a split decision over Raphael Monny in the featured light heavyweight preliminary. Mahmutovic boxed from the back foot in the early rounds. Monny landed overhand rights and scored two knockdowns. Mahmutovic recovered each time and continued to outwork Monny on the cards.

Ortiz def. Viloria, UD 8 (78-73, 76-75, 76-75)

Ivan Ortiz outpointed Justin Viloria in a lightweight bout that saw consistent action across all eight rounds. Viloria stunned Ortiz with a hook in the second, and the two traded clean head shots without either going down. Viloria touched the canvas late in the fourth on what was ruled a slip. Ortiz dropped Viloria with a right hand in the seventh. Viloria recovered, and both fighters traded through the final bell.

Vanhouter def. Murphy, TKO 1 (1:06)

Da’Mazion Vanhouter, listed at roughly 228 pounds, stopped the heavier Raphael Murphy, listed above 251, at 1:06 of the first round. Vanhouter went to the body early and followed with a sustained combination upstairs and down that prompted referee Tony Weeks to halt the bout.

Alvarado def. Cardenas, MD 6 (57-57, 58-56, 58-56)

Alexis Alvarado took a majority decision over Emiliano Cardenas at bantamweight. Cardenas worked behind a jab in the opening round before Alvarado walked him down and turned the fight into close-range exchanges through the middle rounds. Cardenas pressed for a stoppage in the sixth, and Alvarado answered with clean counters.

Boymatov def. Hall, TKO 1 (2:42)

Light heavyweight Rakhmatullo Boymatov stopped Caleb Hall at 2:42 of the first round in his professional debut. Boymatov dropped Hall with a right hand and combination, then scored a second knockdown with a left hook to end the bout.