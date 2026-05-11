Dana White used the Zuffa Boxing 06 post-fight press conference Saturday night at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas to address rumored signings of Shakur Stevenson and Devin Haney, announce a UK expansion, and respond to public criticism from Roy Jones Jr.

The card, streamed on Paramount+, was headlined by Shane Mosley Jr.’s sixth-round stoppage of Serhii Bohachuk. White called the show “a great card top to bottom with lots of up-and-coming prospects, lots of undefeated guys fighting undefeated guys,” and described Mosley Jr.’s finish as an “incredible performance.” Performance of the Night bonuses went to Mosley Jr. and lightweight Ivan Ortiz.

On Haney and Stevenson

Asked about reporting that has linked Shakur Stevenson to a Zuffa Boxing move, White said, “Possibly. Listen, I think that everybody’s going to be here at Zuffa Boxing eventually.”

He went further on Haney, referencing a recent social media post from the fighter’s father and manager, Bill Haney, that mentioned a nine-figure contract offer. “Including Devin Haney after his dad put out that cryptic hundred-million-dollar contract message,” White said. He predicted that the bulk of the sport’s top names would sit under the Zuffa banner by the end of 2026.

UK Expansion

White announced that Zuffa Boxing will run events in Bournemouth, England, as part of a new agreement with Sky. He framed the move as a reflection of where the sport sits commercially, describing boxing as now more of a “European sport.”

Response to Roy Jones Jr.

Jones Jr. recently suggested in public comments that fighters might have to “kiss ass” to secure marquee bouts under the Zuffa structure. White was asked about the remark and pointed to matchmakers Ish and Harrison.

“I don’t know whose ass you got to kiss around here to get fights. Probably got to be Ish or Harrison or somebody,” White said. “I think that if you asked any of the fighters, they would tell you that we treat them very well, treat them like professional athletes. Any of the interactions that I’ve had through Ish and Harrison has been nothing but respectful.”

He added, “Everybody’s entitled to their opinions. I’m sure when you come into a business and you start to cause disruption, you’re going to ruffle some feathers. It’s going to happen.”

Fighter Pay and Matchmaking

White returned several times to the promotion’s stated policy of guaranteed contracts and fighter-friendly matchmaking. “When the best fight the best, that’s what everybody wants to see,” he said. “Nobody has to worry about being cut or their money being changed with a loss. That’s how it works.”

On Zuffa’s broader trajectory, he said, “Judge us by our body of work as we head into ’27. They’re only going to get better.”

Mosley Jr. Calls for Walsh

Mosley Jr. appeared on the dais after stopping Bohachuk at 2:38 of the sixth round. He repeated his in-ring line, “I just can’t wait to be king,” and named Irish contender Callum Walsh as his preferred next opponent.

“You and Callum Walsh? Yes, let’s go,” Mosley Jr. said. “I know he got a fight coming up so once he resolves that, let’s go.” A meeting with Walsh has been positioned by the promotion as a potential route to the Zuffa middleweight title.