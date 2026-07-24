Tyson Fury (36-2-1, 25 KOs) stopped Mariusz Wach (39-14, 20 KOs) on Friday night at the Max Muay Thai Stadium in Pattaya, Thailand, when Wach’s corner retired him on his stool after seven completed rounds of a scheduled 10 round heavyweight bout. It was Fury’s first stoppage win since he halted Derek Chisora in December 2022.

With no broadcaster carrying the event, the result reached the public through ringside reports and social media, including footage of the stoppage circulating on X.

Ringside accounts described a one-sided fight. Fury controlled the action behind his jab from the opening round, switching stances and working combinations to the head and body while Wach offered little in return. The 46-year-old Pole absorbed punishment through the middle rounds and slowed visibly before his team pulled him out ahead of the eighth.

Fury weighed 265 pounds at Thursday’s weigh-in, held at a beach club in Pattaya, while Wach came in at 291.4 pounds, giving the challenger a weight advantage of more than 26 pounds. It was the first time in Fury’s professional career that he entered a fight as the lighter man. “I’ve never faced a man heavier than me,” Fury said after stepping off the scales, adding that he was happy to be fighting.

The event, promoted by Gold Star Promotions and sanctioned by the WBC, carried the newly created WBC Humanitarian title, with only 1,500 VIP tickets sold and proceeds directed to local charities including the Father Ray Foundation. As BoxingInsider reported in its preview, Fury announced on Instagram that the fight would not be shown live anywhere. “This great fight will not be streamed live! It will only be broadcast on my hit Netflix TV show At Home with the Furys season 3,” Fury wrote. “There are only 1500 VIP tickets available, and all proceeds will be donated to local starving & homeless children in Pattaya.”

Fury has been based in Thailand since December, training for a proposed showdown with Anthony Joshua. “It’s a special moment to be out here in Thailand,” Fury said at Wednesday’s press conference at the Amelia Hotel Pattaya, where he told reporters he felt at peace and praised the country and its people. He also revealed the Pattaya date replaced a planned August 1 bout in Dublin.

“2026 is a landmark year for me in boxing and I’m excited to be able to bring this event to Pattaya, a part of the world that is special to me,” Fury said when the fight was announced. Promoter Frank Warren added at the time: “Boxing is a better place with Tyson Fury in it, so it’s fantastic to have him back in action on July 24. Tyson is in great shape and completely focused on putting on a show against Mariusz Wach.” Warren later told Sky Sports that Fury did not want another long layoff and preferred to stay busy rather than sit out nearly eight months before facing Joshua.

The win keeps the second half of the year on schedule. Fury returned from a 16 month retirement on April 11 with a unanimous decision over Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the two sides have since agreed to terms for a fight targeted for November. Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) takes his own tune-up on Saturday night, facing Kristian Prenga at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia.

Both men needed to win this weekend. Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn has said repeatedly that the signed fight collapses if either fighter loses his tune-up. “Now we have signed to fight Tyson Fury. He has signed to fight Anthony Joshua. The only thing that stands in the way is July 25,” Hearn told Sky Sports in May. Fury has now cleared his side of the equation.

Wach, a former world title challenger who went the distance with Wladimir Klitschko in 2012, has lost four of his last five. His most recent stoppage defeat before Friday came against Moses Itauma in July 2024. Against Fury he landed a solid right hand in the second round, which Fury took well, but offered little sustained offense afterward.

The undercard featured five additional bouts, including Thailand’s Aekkaphob Auraiwan against Mark Ahondjo in the heavyweight co-feature, Michael Alan Flannery against Narong Phumrakson at light heavyweight, and Lucas Dassios of New Zealand against Rattapol Kadamduan over six rounds. Full undercard results were not widely reported given the closed-door nature of the event.