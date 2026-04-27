Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have agreed to terms for a heavyweight bout in the fourth quarter of 2026, with the fight set to stream on Netflix, according to Ring Magazine. The publication confirmed the agreement on April 27 in a social media announcement and accompanying reporting from Mike Coppinger.

The Ring’s post on X read: “DONE DEAL. Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua. Q4, 2026. Netflix.” A precise date and venue have not yet been announced. Wembley Stadium has been widely reported as the leading candidate, though no official confirmation has been issued by either camp.

Promoter Confirmation

Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter at Matchroom Boxing, has confirmed in recent interviews that Joshua signed terms for the Fury bout. Hearn has stated publicly that his “instructions from AJ is to make the fight.” In an earlier interview with iFL TV, Hearn outlined the structure of the deal, saying the Fury bout would follow a July 25 return for Joshua in Riyadh against Kristian Prenga.

“It won’t be one fight and then sign the other, it’ll be we’re all in for both,” Hearn said of the package, referring to the Prenga tune-up and the Fury fight.

Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions, who handle Fury’s career, have not yet issued a formal statement on the agreement at the time of publication.

Joshua and Fury Trade Words

The agreement follows months of public exchanges between the two fighters. Fury returned from a 16-month layoff on April 11 with a unanimous-decision victory over Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, headlining a card streamed on Netflix. He used the post-fight microphone to challenge Joshua, who was ringside.

“Next, I want to give you the fight you’ve all been waiting for,” Fury said on the broadcast. “I want you, AJ, Anthony Joshua. Let’s give the fight fans what they want: The Battle of Britain. I challenge you, Anthony Joshua, to fight me, The Gypsy King, next. Do you accept my challenge? Do not run from me this time. 10 years in the making.”

Joshua had previously responded to Fury’s call-outs in December 2025, after stopping Jake Paul. “Step in the ring with me next if you’re a real bad boy,” Joshua said at the time. “Don’t do all that talking, ‘AJ this, AJ that’, let’s see you in the ring and talk with your fists. If Tyson Fury is as serious as he thinks he is, I’ll take on the challenge.”

The relationship between the two has shifted multiple times. Earlier in 2025, Fury publicly dismissed the matchup, telling reporters: “I’m not interested in going toe-to-toe with somebody who’s in a bad place at the moment. The bubble has been burst.” In December, Fury responded to Joshua’s pre-Paul comments by calling him “a classless loser coming off a 15-month knockout defeat to a local lad.”

Saudi and Netflix Involvement

Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and the central figure in Riyadh Season’s boxing programming, has been identified by Ring Magazine and other outlets as a key facilitator of the agreement. Speaking on the Netflix broadcast on April 11, Alalshikh teased a major announcement.

“We have next year two big events here in London, it will be a surprise,” Alalshikh said. “I hope we announce the biggest fight in the history of England.”

Netflix’s involvement extends a growing slate of live boxing on the platform, which streamed Fury-Makhmudov earlier this month and previously carried the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event in November 2024.

Background

Negotiations between the Fury and Joshua camps have repeatedly broken down since 2020, when an initial two-fight agreement was scuttled following an arbitration ruling that ordered Fury into a third bout with Deontay Wilder. Subsequent rounds of talks in 2021 and 2022 also collapsed. In March of this year, Hearn publicly denied reports that a deal had been reached, telling media: “There is absolutely nothing signed with Anthony Joshua to fight Tyson Fury next. There is nothing agreed. There have been conversations, deep conversations.”

Fury, 37, holds a professional record of 35-1-1 with 24 knockouts. His two most recent losses came against Oleksandr Usyk in 2024 in a pair of undisputed heavyweight title bouts. Joshua, 36, is 28-4 with 25 knockouts, with his most recent victory a December 2025 stoppage of Paul.

Further details on the venue, undercard, ticketing, and broadcast specifics are expected in the coming weeks.