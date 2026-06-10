Floyd Mayweather will face Greek kickboxing champion Mike Zambidis on Saturday, June 27, at the Telekom Center Athens inside the OAKA Olympic Complex, headlining Battle of the Legends, an 18-fight card spanning boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, MMA, and freestyle wrestling. The full card will stream live worldwide on DAZN as a pay-per-view, with the event included at no extra cost for Ultimate-tier subscribers, the platform announced Wednesday.

The matchup was announced in May as a full-contact exhibition, promoters confirmed at a Las Vegas press conference. Mayweather, 49, retired from professional boxing in 2017 with a 50-0 record, 15 major world titles across five weight classes from super featherweight to light middleweight, and a bronze medal from the 1996 Olympic Games. He has competed in a series of international exhibitions since leaving the professional ranks.

Zambidis, an 18-time world champion in kickboxing, compiled a career record of 180 fights with 158 wins and 87 knockouts, according to event organizers. The Athens native built his reputation in international competition and K-1 events in Japan before retiring from regular competition.

Co-Main and Featured Bouts

In the co-main event, Portugal’s Octavio Pudivitr meets Colombia’s Roamer Alexis Angulo for the WBC International Silver championship.

The card also features the professional boxing debut of Ihor Potieria, the first Ukrainian athlete to compete in the UFC, who faces Antonio Zepeda of Mayweather’s TMT team. A second TMT fighter, unbeaten Canadian Joseph Brown, takes on Greek champion Leonidas Sopranidis.

Boxing Undercard

The boxing portion of the card includes Greek youth champion Alexandros Beltekos against gold medalist Dionysis Stroubis, Michalis Tsamalidis against Charilis Malichoudis, and three-time Greek champion Odysseas Tsakouridis against unbeaten WBF International champion Gelian Rojkou.

In women’s boxing, four-time Greek champion and three-time European champion Anna Maria Tryfylli faces Serbian professional Sara Marjanovic. At heavyweight, unbeaten Greek prospect Konstantinos Plateias meets Cameroon’s Michael Essomba.

Kickboxing, MMA, Muay Thai, and Wrestling

The kickboxing slate pairs Christos Avramidis with Nikos Tavladakis, while Valentinos Kyriakidis challenges Iranian champion Omid Nosrati, one of the leading competitors in the WAKO organization.

In MMA, Kostas Kolokythas faces unbeaten Hellenic MMA Federation MVP Aris Koutsodimos.

Two WMC world title fights anchor the Muay Thai portion of the card. Kyriakos Bakirtzis, a medalist at the European Games and European Championships, faces Charli Daines, and Thai champion Parunai Janchira meets two-time IFMA world champion and two-time World Games gold medalist Laura Fernanda Burgos Lopez in the featured women’s contest.

The card also includes a freestyle wrestling match between Olympic medalist Dauren Kurugliev and world champion Giorgos Kougioumtsidis.

Broadcast and Tickets

The pay-per-view is available for purchase through the streaming platform, and tickets are on sale via More.com. The Telekom Center Athens sits within the OAKA Olympic Complex, which hosted the 2004 Summer Games.