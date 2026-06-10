The World Boxing Organization announced Wednesday that Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez has officially relinquished its junior bantamweight world championship as he moves up to 118 pounds.

“The World Boxing Organization (WBO) has received and officially acknowledged confirmation from Team Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez that he is relinquishing his WBO Junior Bantamweight (115 lbs.) World Championship as he embarks on the next chapter of his remarkable career by moving up to the Bantamweight (118 lbs.) division in pursuit of a third WBO World Championship in a new weight class,” the organization said in an official statement.

Rodriguez, 26, of San Antonio, is 23-0 with 16 knockouts. He previously held the WBO flyweight title, which he won against Cristian Gonzalez in April 2023 and unified against Sunny Edwards later that year. He claimed the WBO belt at 115 pounds by stopping Phumelele Cafu in July 2025.

“Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez leaves the 115-pound division as a proud two-division WBO World Champion and one of the most accomplished fighters of his generation,” the WBO statement continued. “His extraordinary talent, technical brilliance, unwavering professionalism, and championship spirit have established him among boxing’s elite and firmly positioned him as one of the sport’s pound-for-pound greats.”

Exit From 115 Pounds Complete

The WBO announcement completes Rodriguez’s departure from the junior bantamweight division, where he held the WBA, WBC and WBO titles. Trainer Robert Garcia said this week that letters relinquishing the belts were sent to all three sanctioning bodies. The WBC declared its championship vacant on Tuesday and thanked Rodriguez in its own statement for representing the organization.

The WBO said the process to fill its 115-pound vacancy is already in motion. “An official announcement regarding the championship vacancy is imminent and will be issued shortly,” the statement read.

Vargas Fight Saturday in Glendale

Rodriguez challenges WBA bantamweight champion Antonio Vargas, 19-1-1 with 11 knockouts, on Saturday, June 13 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The card, promoted by Matchroom Boxing in association with Boxlab Promotions, streams worldwide on DAZN. A win would make Rodriguez a three-division world champion.

The WBO also pointed to a potential matchup with its champion at 118 pounds. “As he sets his sights on capturing a world title at 118 pounds and ultimately pursuing a future showdown with reigning WBO Bantamweight World Champion Cristian ‘Chispa’ Medina, we wish Jesse every success, good health, and continued greatness in all his future endeavors, beginning with his upcoming bout,” the statement read.

“On behalf of the entire WBO family, we extend our sincere gratitude and best wishes to Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez,” the organization added. “The doors of the World Boxing Organization will always remain open to a champion who has represented the values of excellence, honor, and sportsmanship at the highest level.”