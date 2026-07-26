By: Sean Crose

There was a time not that long ago at all that Errol Spence was one of the shining lights in the sport of boxing. Things came to a crashing end several years ago however when Spence was thoroughly defeated by fellow American welterweight titlist Terence Crawford. Since that time Spence had not had a single fight. Then finally on Saturday night in Australia Spence took on the formidable Tim Tszyu in a 12 round pay-per-view main event. This was more than a return fight. This was a battle between two very good fighters who had fallen on hard times and who were now looking to pull their way out of it.

Spence had traveled from the United States to Australia to face native son Tszyu. That wasn’t uncommon however. Spence of course was the man who traveled all the way to England to beat then English titlist Kell Brook. As he himself said, he wasn’t meant to take tuneups. Big fights were things to take seriously, whether it meant you had to travel around the world or whether you hadn’t fought in several years. You always had to be ready. The question of course was whether or not Spence was the same man he was back when he dominated a large part of the fight game.

Spence did fine for the first part of the fight trading round for round with the bigger Tszyu. He was getting hit though. What’s more he was getting hit while exerting a lot of energy trying to work Tszyu’s body. Ultimately Spence found himself in trouble as the fight went to the midway point for he was moving away from Tszyu more than he was attacking his man. Meanwhile Tszyu kept moving forward finding more and more success for his shots. Spence appeared to be in a bit of trouble and in real need of a second wind.

And indeed Spence did get a second wind but he wasn’t able to make it last. The truth is that Tszyu was just too big and strong for the man. Also, Spence was clearly over the hill. He shouldn’t fight again. This is too dangerous a sport and he’s been up against too many great fighters. On top of that Spence has nothing to prove. He’s been a great fighter himself. There’s no reason in the world why he can’t be in the Hall of Fame. He just can’t be in the fight game anymore.

Tszyu didn’t look brilliant but he won the fight fair and square on the judge’s cards after the final bell rang. How could he not of? Spence simply didn’t have enough of the goods to pull off the win. There’s no shame in that of course. It’s just the way it goes in the fight game. Tough fights, a brutal car crash and years out of the ring ended up taking their toll on Spence. As for Tszyu he gets to move on. Spence will do well himself to move on and spend time with his family and loved ones. He’s had a brilliant career, made a lot of money, and pleased a lot of fans. What more is there to do?

Fortunately Spence appeared to have arrived at the same conclusion. “Congratulations to Tim,” Spence said afterwards. “Now it’s time to go home with my family and start a new life.” Good for him. He’s earned a great retirement for himself. As for what happened against Tim Tszyu, it was one fight too many in a brilliant career. No harm, no foul. Spence has been nothing if not a successful ring practitioner.