TIME revealed the inaugural TIME100 Sports list on June 9, recognizing 100 figures the magazine identified as the most influential people shaping the global sports landscape. Amanda Serrano was among the honorees, one of only three combat sports figures on the list alongside undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and UFC chief executive Dana White.

According to a statement released by Most Valuable Promotions, Serrano is the only woman from combat sports named to the inaugural list. Serrano has won world titles across seven weight divisions during a career that began in 2009.

Serrano Responds to the Honor

In the statement released through MVP, Serrano addressed the recognition and the broader cause she has tied to her career.

“Being named to TIME’s inaugural TIME100 Sports list is an incredible honor. Throughout my career, I’ve always wanted to prove that women’s boxing belongs on the biggest stages in sports and that female fighters deserve the same opportunities, visibility, and respect as the men,” Serrano said.

Jake Paul Points to MVP’s Role

Jake Paul, who co-founded MVP with Nakisa Bidarian in 2021 and promotes Serrano, reacted to the news on X.

I said it in my documentary and I will say it again, being a part of getting Amanda Serrano the recognition she deserves is one of my biggest accomplishments in life. Congrats Amanda on making the first ever Time 100 Most Influential People in Sports list. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 9, 2026

Background

Serrano’s profile rose sharply through her rivalry with Katie Taylor. Their first meeting in April 2022 headlined Madison Square Garden, the first women’s bout to top a card at the venue. The pair fought three times, with Taylor winning each meeting, the most recent in July 2025.

TIME’s inaugural sports issue carries a worldwide cover featuring LeBron James. The full TIME100 Sports list will appear in the June 22, 2026, issue, which reaches newsstands on July 12.