Claressa Shields is heading back to middleweight this Saturday, challenging unified WBC and WBA champion Kaye Scott in the main event of a Salita Promotions card at State Farm Arena. The 10-round fight (two-minute rounds) is the first women’s headliner the building has ever hosted and Shields’ first pro bout in Atlanta.

Shields (18-0, 3 KOs) is the undisputed heavyweight champion. She’s coming down about 15 pounds from her recent fighting weight and will be at 160 for the first time since 2023. The promotion is billing it as only the second time a heavyweight champion (male or female) has dropped down and won a world title in more than 120 years—the same path Roy Jones Jr. took after he won the heavyweight belt and later returned to light heavyweight.

Only the WBC and WBA titles are on the line. Desley Robinson still holds the IBF and WBO belts, so the winner won’t leave undisputed, as BoxingInsider noted when the fight was announced in June.

At the launch press conference in Atlanta, Shields didn’t sugarcoat the weight cut:

“I want to thank Kaye for taking this fight, but because of you I have to lose 20 pounds. If you hadn’t taken this fight I wouldn’t have come back down to middleweight. I vacated those belts because no one wanted to fight me.

“I can make weight comfortably and keep all my power. I was undisputed twice at 160 and I wasn’t my strongest, but over the years I’ve gotten stronger. Kaye looks very strong and fit right now. Come Aug 15 I will look just as strong and fit.”

She also laid out exactly how she expects Scott to fight:

“I know Kaye can’t outbox me. I think her game plan is going to be to come forward with those big broad shoulders and legs and try to land one of the meanest and strongest shots she can land to try to knock me off my block. That’s when you’re going to see a fight. That’s what I’ve been training for—to not get hit, to not get in a back and forth with her. Kaye loves back and forth wars.

“Kaye just said she thinks me coming down is her advantage and that’s how she’s supposed to think. But know this, skill overrides everything. I could be tired and have skill. I can be weak and have skill. People think that it’s all about strength. But I just know how to win.”

Scott (5-1-1), 42, is making the first defense of the titles she won in December with a majority decision over Olivia Curry in Detroit—the immediate rematch of a September fight that ended in a majority draw. The Sydney fighter turned pro in 2023 after a long amateur career (more than 120 bouts, three Commonwealth Games, silver at the 2016 world championships).

“This is a big opportunity and I am honored to be part of it,” Scott said. “This is not unfamiliar territory. I’ve earned this spot and I’m ready to put everything on the line. They’re my belts and I am the world champion right now. She’s the challenger. I’m not looking to hand them over, she’s going to have to come get them off me.

“I have over 120 amateur fights, seven pro fights, nearly two decades dedicating my life to the sport. Self-belief is a strong tool and while I’m coming up against one of the best women in the entire world, I believe in myself and my ability. I believe I can get the job done.”

On the weight cut, Scott was blunt:

“The aspect of her dropping the weight is definitely my advantage. In the amateurs I’ve done some heavy weight cuts and it can be draining on the body. I sit comfortably at middleweight. I’m hoping in the later stages of the fight that my endurance will come through. My fitness gives me the advantage to be able to push through.”

The two have shared a ring before. Scott sparred Shields back in 2016 and still talks about it:

“Sparring Claressa back in 2016 when I was a less experienced amateur helped me mentally. I was nervous heading into it, but once we got in there, I performed well, and my coach was happy. It reminded me that she’s human just like me. While I respect everything she’s accomplished, I don’t put her on a pedestal like everyone else does. She’s incredibly talented, but knowing I’ve landed shots on her before gives me confidence. If I bring my best A-game, she is beatable.

“Middleweight is my natural weight class, so I haven’t had to focus on shedding pounds or cutting weight. Instead, I’ve been completely focused on refining my skills and making sure I’m technically on point to beat Claressa. I’m not dealing with weight stress, draining my energy, or feeling under-fueled. I know Claressa is a complete professional who has had plenty of time to work with her team and dietitian to execute a smart game plan. I’m expecting the absolute best version of Claressa Shields, and that’s exactly what I’ve prepared for. I’m going to take it round by round and execute what my corner tells me.”

Shields last fought February 22, shutting out Franchon Crews-Dezurn over 10 rounds at Little Caesars Arena to keep her undisputed heavyweight titles. When this fight was announced in June she said every fight now is about legacy and pushing what’s possible for women’s boxing through Claressa Shields Promotions.

The undercard has some real depth. Unbeaten super lightweight Ernesto “Tito” Mercado (19-0, 18 KOs) meets Emmanuel Tagoe (34-2, 16 KOs), who last fought Ryan Garcia in 2022. WBC super featherweight champ Caroline Veyre (11-1) faces unbeaten IBO titleholder Bernice Ferreira (10-0) in a unification bout. Danielle Perkins (6-1), a former Shields opponent, takes on Olivia Curry (7-3-2) at light heavyweight in Curry’s first fight since losing to Scott. And 2020 Olympian Troy Isley (16-0) meets Joseph Hicks (12-1) in a 10-round middleweight fight. Bout order can still change.

They’re leaning hard into the entertainment side too. Latto is walking Shields to the ring. YG, Sauce Walka, and Diamond The Body are also on the bill, and Floyd Mayweather has confirmed he’ll be there.

Salita Promotions president Dmitriy Salita put it simply: “Combining star boxers with star music artists helps grow both the sport of boxing and the athletes we promote. Our partnership with Wynn Records is about building the individual brands of our fighters while delivering an unforgettable experience for fans. Blockbuster events, competitive fights, and world-class entertainment are what August 15 is all about.”

The card is presented by Salita Promotions with Wynn Records, Claressa Shields Promotions, and Route 30 Promotions. Zeus Network is the presenting sponsor.

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