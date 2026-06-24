Undisputed heavyweight champion Claressa Shields (18-0, 3 KOs) will return to middleweight to challenge unified WBC and WBA champion Kaye Scott (5-1-1) on Saturday, August 15 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Salita Promotions announced. The card streams live on DAZN beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Shields Returns to Middleweight

Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and the first boxer in the four-belt era to hold undisputed titles in three weight classes, last fought in February, when shedefended her undisputed heavyweight title against Franchon Crews-Dezurn by unanimous decision at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Atlanta date returns her to 160 pounds, where she became undisputed middleweight champion after defeating Savannah Marshall at London’s O2 Arena in October 2022.

Scott holds the WBC and WBA middleweight belts. The IBF and WBO versions are held by fellow Australian Desley Robinson, so the August 15 bout would not be for the undisputed championship.

“Kaye Scott is a champion, and I respect what she’s accomplished,” Shields said in a statement. “But becoming undisputed at 160 pounds again starts with beating the best. That’s always been my mindset. I don’t chase easy fights, I choose meaningful ones.”

Scott’s Path to the Titles

Scott, 42, of New South Wales, won the vacant WBC and WBA middleweight titles by majority decision over Olivia Curry on December 20, 2025, at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. The fight was a rematch of a September meeting that ended in a majority draw. A former amateur standout, Scott represented Australia at three Commonwealth Games and won a silver medal at the 2016 world championships.

“I’m extremely proud to defend my WBC and WBA world title belts against Claressa Shields,” Scott said. “I believe the bigger the challenge, the bigger the opportunity. I’m in the best shape of my life and ready to test myself against the very best.”

Event Details

Salita Promotions is presenting the event in partnership with Wynn Records, Claressa Shields Promotions and Route 30 Promotions, with sponsorship from The Zeus Network. The promotion said it is the first women’s headliner and the first championship boxing card at State Farm Arena since Gervonta Davis fought there in 2019.

“Not only does Claressa have another opportunity to further cement herself as the greatest female fighter of all time, she has a chance to prove that she’s a major box office attraction,” said Dmitriy Salita, president of Salita Promotions. Salita said Roy Jones Jr. was the last heavyweight champion to go on to win a title in a lower weight class.

Trey Feazell, executive vice president of programming for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, called Shields and Scott “two of the sport’s most respected and decorated fighters.”

Tickets

A presale began June 24 at 1 p.m. ET on Ticketmaster using the code ATL. General tickets go on sale Friday, June 26 at 10 a.m. ET. Additional bouts and broadcast details are to be announced.