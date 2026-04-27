Anthony Joshua will return to the ring on July 25 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, facing Albanian heavyweight Kristian Prenga in a bout billed as “The Comeback.” The fight will headline an Esports World Cup card and stream worldwide on DAZN.

The announcement was made by Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority. According to the official Matchroom Boxing release, the bout will be contested at heavyweight, with the WBC referenced on promotional materials. Joshua confirmed the date on his social media accounts, posting: “Back active. July 25th. Live on @DAZN.”

Joshua Returns After Layoff

Joshua, a 2012 Olympic gold medalist and former two-time unified heavyweight world champion, enters the bout with a professional record of 28-4 with 25 knockouts, per the Matchroom release. His most recent victory came by knockout against Jake Paul in December 2025.

In the official statement, Joshua addressed the layoff and the road back. “It’s no secret I’ve taken some time to consolidate and rebuild to be ready for stepping back in to the ring and today is the next step on that journey,” he said. “I’m delighted to have agreed a multi fight deal starting with July 25th in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I’m looking forward to competing and picking up where I left off. As I said. The landlord will collect his rent. That is certain.”

The release noted Joshua’s title runs and victories over Wladimir Klitschko, Joseph Parker, Kubrat Pulev, and Andy Ruiz Jr., as well as fights against Oleksandr Usyk, Daniel Dubois, and Francis Ngannou. Joshua has previously headlined stadium events at Wembley and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Prenga Brings Knockout Record

Prenga, 35, is 20-1 with 20 knockouts as a professional, according to the Matchroom announcement. He turned professional in 2016 and will be competing in what the release described as the highest-profile bout of his career to date, marking his first appearance in a major international main event.

“Anthony Joshua is a great fighter, but he made a terrible miscalculation in picking me as his opponent,” Prenga said in the release. “This is the kind of fight that changes everything in my life and his. I know they have big plans ahead after this fight. I know they are overlooking me. I’m happy about that. I will derail their plans and shock the world this July in Saudi Arabia.”

Multi-Fight Plan and Fury Talks

Promoter Eddie Hearn has framed the Riyadh date as the first leg of a two-fight package. Speaking to iFL TV, Hearn said negotiations remained ongoing for a subsequent bout against Tyson Fury. “We will have a contract and we haven’t signed a contract yet, but we are negotiating the final points in an agreement to come back to the ring in July and [then] fight Tyson Fury,” Hearn said. He added: “My instructions from AJ is to make the fight. We expect to be out in July and then fight Fury in November.”

Fury returned from retirement on April 11 with a unanimous-decision victory over Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and called out Joshua, who was ringside. Fury has publicly outlined a three-fight plan for 2026 that includes Joshua and a possible world title bout to close the year.

Card Details

“The Comeback” will run as part of Riyadh Season programming tied to the Esports World Cup. Additional undercard bouts have not been announced. Tickets, venue, and broadcast start times have yet to be released by Matchroom or DAZN.